Divya Deshmukh gets wild card for FIDE World Cup 2025 in Goa

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh, the reigning FIDE Women’s World Cup champion, has been awarded a wild card for the upcoming FIDE World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in Goa from October 31 to November 27.

The 19-year-old Nagpur-born GM was added to the field following the last-minute withdrawal of a participant, with former women’s world champions Ju Wenjun and Hou Yifan having earlier declined their invitations. The move ensures India’s brightest young talent a place in one of the most prestigious events on the global chess calendar.

Divya, who has made rapid strides in the past two years, most recently tested herself in the open section of the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025, where she secured two victories and six draws across 11 rounds. Though her final score was modest, the event highlighted her fighting spirit against elite opposition.

Her wild card entry adds further intrigue to the Indian challenge at the 11th edition of the World Cup, where a record 21 players from the country will compete. The contingent will be spearheaded by reigning world champion D. Gukesh, who is returning home as the star attraction.

The FIDE World Cup, held biennially, is one of the most demanding tournaments in the sport. Featuring 206 players, it follows a single-elimination, knockout format with mini-matches that test nerves as much as skill. The stakes are particularly high this year: the top three finishers will qualify for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, which decides the challenger for the world championship.

For Divya, the tournament is both a stage and an opportunity. As the current Women’s World Cup holder, she has already underlined her credentials as one of the best of her generation. Competing in Goa, however, she will be measuring herself against the strongest players in the world — a test that could accelerate her progress toward the elite.

--IANS

hs/