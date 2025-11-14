Deepti Sharma gets a hero’s welcome in Agra after World Cup triumph

Agra, Nov 14 (IANS) Ace Indian woman all-rounder Deepti Sharma received a hero’s welcome during a grand road show when she returned to her hometown, Agra, fresh off being named Player of the Tournament in India’s victorious ICC Women’s ODI World Cup campaign.

The city turned out in full strength as fans lined the streets, celebrating one of India’s finest cricketers.

Deepti was also felicitated for her outstanding achievements, a moment that inspired thousands of young girls in Agra to pursue their cricketing dreams. The vibrant procession, filled with cheers and colour, highlighted Agra’s pride in its sporting icon and her role in India’s global rise in women’s cricket.

Speaking at the event, Deepti said, “Coming back to Agra feels like coming back to the people who shaped my journey. This honour belongs to the city as much as it belongs to me. The love and energy here push me to keep raising the bar for India.”

"I have only one advice for all the youngsters who are here or able to watch this or listen to me: keep doing hard work without having any doubts, as that is the only way to succeed," said Deepti Sharma while addressing the gathering.

Later, in a social media post, Deepti thanked the people of Agra for the grand welcome accorded to her. "This welcome… It’s more than a moment — it’s a feeling I’ll carry forever. Grateful for everyone back home whose love continues to inspire me. THANK YOU AGRA," she wrote on her Instagram page.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma came up with a performance that will remind Indian cricket fans of Yuvraj Singh's stunning show in the 2011 Men's ODI World Cup. The seasoned off-spinner topped the wickets chart with 22 scalps, emerging as the tournament's most successful bowler, and also scored 215 runs, including three half-centuries, to emerge as the MVP of the tournament.

On her day of triumph, Deepti dedicated the POTS trophy to her parents and said winning the maiden World Cup title feels like a dream. "Honestly, this feels like a dream because we have not been able to come out of that emotion. Feeling really nice, I could contribute this way in a World Cup final," said Deepti, who claimed scored a fighting 58 and claimed 5-39 in the final to make it possible.

