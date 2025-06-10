Dean Huijsen signs contract with Real Madrid, to stay for five seasons

Madrid, June 10 (IANS) Dean Huijsen officially signed his new contract and was presented as a Real Madrid player on Tuesday. President Florentino Perez welcomed him to the boardroom at Real Madrid City, where the defender signed a contract that will keep him at the club for the next five seasons.

After signing, Huijsen was presented with a replica of the stadium, a watch, and a shirt with his name and the number 24 on the back. Before the presentation, Huijsen went to the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital, where he underwent a medical examination.

“Real Madrid has been the club of my life since I was a child. Since they called, I had no eyes for others. This is the best day of my life,” Huijsen said.

Madrid have announced the signing of defender Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth after triggering his release clause worth 50 million pounds.

The club has struggled with defensive injuries throughout the course of the season and wanted to complete the signing as soon as possible in order to give the defender time to settle in before the FIFA Club World Cup.

Madrid were swift in their movement to secure the signing of the highly sought-after talent. Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United were reported to be the other teams interested in signing Huijsen.

The centre-back, who joined the Cherries from Juventus last summer, has been instrumental in the club’s record-breaking campaign, which has seen Andoni Iraola’s side already break their highest points tally in the Premier League.

Huijsen has made 30 appearances in the top flight this season, scoring goals against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal. The 20-year-old also earned his first cap for the Spanish national team in March, following a string of impressive performances for the Cherries.

Madrid will begin their FIFA Club World Cup campaign against Al Hilal at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in a Group H clash. They will then face Mexican side C.F. Pachuca and Bundesliga side RB Salzburg.

