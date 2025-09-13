Davis Cup: Cerundolo lifts Argentina to brink of finals, Fritz keeps USA alive

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Francisco Cerundolo and Taylor Fritz delivered pivotal singles victories on Saturday to keep Argentina and the United States firmly in contention for places in the Davis Cup Final 8. Cerundolo powered Argentina to the brink of qualification in Groningen, while Fritz ensured the Americans stayed level in Delray Beach.

World No. 21 Cerundolo overcame a shaky start before producing a 7-6(4), 6-1 win against Dutch No. 1 Botic van de Zandschulp. The opening set was a rollercoaster, featuring six service breaks, but the Argentine steadied in the tie-break, racing ahead 4/0 before sealing the lead. With his forehand firing and confidence surging, Cerundolo then raced through the second set, clinching his 33rd tour-level win of the season. His victory followed Tomas Martin Etcheverry’s 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Jesper de Jong, putting Argentina 2-0 ahead of last year’s finalists. The 2016 champions can now close out the tie in Saturday’s doubles.

Meanwhile, Fritz gave Team USA a much-needed lift after Jiri Lehecka’s straight-sets dismissal of Frances Tiafoe had put Czechia ahead. The World No. 5 struck cleanly from the baseline and served with precision to defeat Miami champion Jakub Mensik 6-4, 6-3, leveling the tie at 1-1. It was a sharp response from Fritz in their Lexus ATP Head2Head rivalry, which he now leads 2-1, having lost to Mensik in Miami earlier this year.

For both nations, the wins of their top men underscored leadership in the team setting. Cerundolo’s composure under pressure leaves Argentina on the cusp of back-to-back Final appearances, while Fritz’s resilience ensured the United States avoided falling into a dangerous deficit.

As the weekend continues, their performances stand as defining moments in the push toward the Davis Cup season finale.

