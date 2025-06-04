Danish leads a successful Indian campaign at European US Kids Golf Champs

London, June 4 (IANS) Danish Verma led a successful Indian campaign to the US Kids Golf European Championships this week. The Chandigarh lad, who has had a string of successes, won the Boys Under-13 title at the iconic Royal Musselburgh Golf Club in Scotland.

Indians picked up one gold medal, two silver and one bronze medal and another top-10 place.

Verma was one of numerous Indians to make it to the podium as Nihal Cheema finished runner-up in the Boys 8 years. Ahana Shah in the Girls 9 years was tied second, and Naaysha Sinha was third in the Girls 8 division and was also among the medallists. Most of the Indian medallists have finished on the podium in other events in the recent past.

For both Danish and Nihal, their careers have been shaped by coach Jesse Grewal.

Danish, who also won the US Kids Thailand Championships, has been consistent. He shot rounds of 70-72-69, and his final round 69 was bogey-free.

The Longniddry Golf Club proved a happy hunting ground for some of the other Indian youngsters.

Nihal Cheema, with rounds of 35-38-34 and a total of 106, lost narrowly to Rinto Oake of Japan (35-35-35), who totalled 105 at Longniddry.

Naaysha Sinha of Noida shot rounds of 41-35-41 in the three nine-hole rounds at Longniddry Golf Club, where Brianna Yang of Great Britain won the Girl 8 title..

In the Girls 9 section, Ahana Shah, who carded 37-37-39 in her three rounds, was the runner-up as Jay Kang of the US won at Longniddry.

Danish was also picked for the Red Team for the European Van Horn team competition, and in his match, where he teamed up with Luke Lapone of the US, they tied their match with Zach Gammon of France and Caleb Pickett of the UK of the Blue Team. Overall, the Blue Team won the Van Horn Cup.

In some of the other results, Vedaansh Jain was 18th in Boys 9, Drona Setlur was 12th in Boys 10, and Rajveer Suri was T27 in Boys 12. In Girls 13-14, Naina Kapoor 72-78-77 was seventh.

The U.S. Kids Golf returned to East Lothian, Scotland's Golf Coast, for the 16th annual U.S. Kids Golf European Championship. More than 500 of the world's best young golfers, aged 5-18, travelled from more than 50 countries to compete in a premier junior golf tournament at the Home of Golf.

The conditions were challenging with wind and rain amidst cold weather, and it was a truly Scottish weather experience for the young stars. An Indian team qualifying on the basis of their performances represents India each year.

Indian results:

Boys 8: 2. Nihal Cheema (34-38-34) 105. Lost by one shot.

Boys 9:18. Vedaansh Jain (79-78-81) 238.

Boys 10: 12. Drona Setlur (80-76-86) 242

Boys 13: 1. Danish Verma (70-72-69) 211. Won by 5 shots

Girls 8: 3. Naaysha Sinha (41-35-41) 117. Lost by 4 shots to the winner

Girls 9: T2. Ahana Shah (37-37-39) 113. Lost by one shot to the winner

Girls 13-14: 7. Naina Kapoor (72-78-77) 227

