CWG 2030 will be organised on grand scale, India also preparing for 2036 Olympics: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Former Sports Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur asserted that India are not only set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on a magnificent scale but is also pursuing the hosting rights for the 2036 Summer Olympics.

India was formally ratified as the host of the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030 last November. India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in Ahmedabad, which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style.

Speaking about India's preparations in the lead to the multi-sport event in 2030, Thakur told IANS, "The staging of sporting events in India is becoming larger and better than before. The 2030 Commonwealth Games are expected to be organised on a very grand scale, and India is also preparing to host the 2036 Olympics."

As India also making strong and sustained efforts to host the 2036 Olympic Games, Thakur added, "It is hoped that India will get the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympics as well, after which the country will witness a series of major international sporting events one after another."

Last year, Ashwini Kumar, Principal Secretary for Ports and Transport in Gujarat, said India’s preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games were “meticulous, confident and driven by a solid team" and the state expected to complete all major preparations "by the end of 2028 or early 2029."

Reflecting on India’s previous experience with CWG in 2010, Thakur drew a sharp contrast between the past and the present, noting that while the 2010 Delhi Games were marred by allegations of large-scale corruption under the then-UPA government, the current administration has built a foundation of transparency and world-class infrastructure.

"There was a time when the Commonwealth Games were held in India during the UPA government, and at that time the discussion was more about corruption allegations than about the games themselves," he said.

India had won a total of 101 medals, including 38 gold medals in the 2010 CWG in New Delhi, with 30 medals coming from shooting alone. In the 2022 edition, India bagged 61 medals, including 22 gold. Shooting was not included in the Birmingham edition.

