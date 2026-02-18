Cuttack's Barabati Stadium to host Maiden Deaf Cricket Asia Cup 2026

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The ADCA T20I Asia Cup 2026, organised by the Asian Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA) in collaboration with the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) and supported by the Odisha Deaf Cricket Association, will be held from February 19–25, 2026, at the iconic Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha.

The tournament will feature three competing nations — India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal — showcasing seasoned deaf cricket talent from across Asia.

Ahead of the championship, participating teams underwent preparatory practice sessions from February 14–16 at the KIIT Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar, ensuring strong readiness for the competition.

The Opening Ceremony will commence at 10:00 AM on February 19, 2026, setting the stage for an exciting week of international cricket and inclusion.

India will be led by Virender Singh, while Sri Lanka will be captained by A. Kalep, and Nepal will be captained by Baidhanath Chaudhary.

Sumit Jain, President, ADCA, said, “This championship marks a milestone in ADCA’s journey of nurturing diversity and promoting world-class deaf cricket. We thank our partners for believing in our vision and supporting the ‘Dare to Dream’ movement to mainstream deaf cricket talent across Asia. Special thanks to all our partners for their support for this maiden tournament. We thank OCA & ODCA for their immense support.”

Roma Balwani, CEO, IDCA and Director, ADCA, added: “Playing in Cuttack, one of India’s most iconic cricket venues, is truly inspiring for our athletes. At IDCA, we believe in enabling inclusion through disability sport, especially cricket. We deeply appreciate the belief of our partners, state associations, and supporters. We salute every athlete here for their passion, resilience, and excellence on and off the field.”

She added, “IDCA has played a pivotal role in facilitating the ADCA tournament arrangements, with the visiting teams expressing gratitude for the support extended in IDCA hosting the championship in Cuttack. Special thanks to IDCA, Vice President & Gen. Sec. Sagarkanta Senapati & CEO, ODCA, Ms. Sharmila Subramanian making this a memorable tournament for our visiting teams from Sri Lanka & Nepal .”

