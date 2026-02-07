West Indies vs Scotland Prediction, Match 2, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

There was a time when West Indies were considered the top T20I side in the world. They also proved it by winning two World T20I titles in 2012 and 2016, respectively. But now, the time has come when they have failed to attract a main sponsor for their team, heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. So, Shai Hope and his men have a point to prove as they take the field on Saturday. The two-time champion will square off with Scotland in their opening game.

This game will be live from Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 7 at 3 PM IST. West Indies had poor recent form as they are coming off series defeats against Afghanistan and South Africa. Scotland beat them during the T20 World Cup 2022 and knocked them out. So, West Indies will be aware of the threat. Scotland, who replaced Bangladesh, will be looking to turn this opportunity into something memorable.

WI vs SCO: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : West Indies vs Scotland, Match 2

· Venue : Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Eden Gardens, Kolkata · Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : February 07, 2026 (Saturday)

West Indies vs Scotland: Head-to-Head: WI (0) – SCO (1)

These two have only met once in T20 internationals. Scotland won that game, held at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

WI vs SCO: Pitch Report

Eden Gardens offers a pretty flat deck for batting. The batters will like their time here with ball coming onto the bat and fast outfield. The boundaries are also not big, making it tough for the bowlers. However, the old ball will grip more. Overall, it is an excellent wicket to chase.

WI vs SCO: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

WI vs SCO: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday afternoon in Kolkata suggests sunny and clear conditions. The highest temperature of the day will reach up to 27°C, with average humidity between 43 and 48 percent and a moderate wind speed of 8 kmph.

WI vs SCO: Last Five Results

Scotland: W, NR, W, L, L

West Indies: L, W, L, L, W

West Indies vs Scotland: Predicted XIs:

West Indies: S. Hope (c & wk), B. King, J. Charles, S. Hetmyer, R. Powell, S. Rutherford, R. Chase, J. Holder, R. Shepherd, G. Motie, A. Hosein

Scotland: M. Jones, M. Watt, B. McMullen, R. Berrington (c), G. Munsey, M. Cross (wk), M. Leask, C. Greaves, B. Wheal, B. Currie, S. Sharif

WI vs SCO: Players to Watch out for

Scotland: Brandon McMullen had a good performance in the warmup games as well. His ability to win games with bat and ball, makes him a valuable asset.

West Indies: Captain Shai Hope will be key for West Indies. He plays a perfect anchor role and lets the other power-hitters play around him without thinking too much.

West Indies vs Scotland Today’s Match Prediction: West Indies know the threat of Scotland because it was the same team that beat them in the T20 World Cup 2022, which forced them to suffer an early exit. Scotland have improved over the years and have shown that in the warmup games. Though they are short of preparation as they played their last T20I in July 2025.

But they can't be taken lightly. They have experienced players in the batting and bowling department. But can they match the firepower of West Indies. It might be difficult. However, West Indies have always been unpredictable. But despite that, West Indies are expected to do well here and win the game.

