UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prediction Match 18, WPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a great first half of the WPL 2026, but they have lost their way in the second half. Two back-to-back defeats by big margins have hurt their chances of a direct qualification to the final. But they still have one more game to play. They are ready to take on UP Warriorz in the next game.

This game will be live at 7:30 PM IST on January 29 (Thursday) at BCA Stadium. RCB-W have failed with the bat in the last two games. Richa Ghosh played a blinder, but they had a tough game against MI-W a few days back. They need runs from their top order. UPW-W are in a situation where a defeat will be game over. They have already lost their top scorer, Phoebe Litchfield, due to injury, and they need a strong plan now to bounce back here.

Read More

UPW-W vs RCB-W: Match Info.

· Tournament : Women’s Premier League 2026

· Match : UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 18

· Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara

BCA Stadium, Vadodara · Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : January 29, 2026 (Thursday)

UPW-W vs RCB-W: Head-to-Head: RCB-W (4) – UPW-W (3)

These two teams have produced seven thrilling contests in the WPL. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been victorious four times, whereas three remaining games have ended in favor of UP Warriorz.

UPW-W vs RCB-W: Pitch Report

The wicket at BCA Stadium has improved for batting with every game this season. In the last two games, batters have looted runs here. For bowlers, there is not much to work with, except for a change of pace. The wicket will be better throughout the game, and boundaries are also smaller.

UPW-W vs RCB-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

UPW-W vs RCB-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday in Vadodara suggests clear conditions during the game time. The temperature will be at 29°C, with a 5 km/h wind speed and 54 percent humidity.

UPW-W vs RCB-W: Last Five Results

UP Warriorz Women: L, L, W, W, L

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: W, W, W, L, L

UPW-W vs RCB-W: Predicted XIs:

UPW Women: M. Lanning (c), K. Navgire, D. Dottin, H. Deol, C. Tryon, S. Sehrawat (wk), S. Ecclestone, D. Sharma, A. Sobhana, S. Pandey, K. Gaud

RCB Women: G. Harris, G. Voll, S. Mandhana (c), G. Naik, R. Ghosh (wk), N. de Klerk, S. Satghare, R. Yadav, S. Patil, A. Reddy, L. Bell

UPW-W vs RCB-W: Top Players

UPW Women: Without Litchfield, a lot will depend on the form of Meg Lanning. The UPW-W captain has looked in good touch, and she has good numbers against RCB-W.

RCB Women: RCB-W have struggled with the bat in two games, so captain Smriti Mandhana needs to take more responsibility. She is a proven match-winners and can take the game long.

UPW-W vs RCB-W Today’s Match Prediction: The two teams are currently coming off defeats. RCB-W have failed with the bat among their top-order batters. Though they have six batters with a half-century each, none of them have scored two fifties. That tells the story that the consistency has been an issue for them.

RCB-W have an excellent bowling attack, and they can restrict the opposition to a low score. UPW-W will also have an issue with the bat without Litchfield. Will Dottin or Jones replace her? But with the situation being a must-win for them, fans will expect a better performance from them. But RCB-W have better chances to win.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!