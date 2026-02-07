Sri Lanka vs Ireland Prediction, Match 6, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Co-host India have started the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a win. Now it is time for the other host, Sri Lanka, to be in action. In the first game of Group B, Sri Lanka are scheduled to square off with Ireland in Colombo. This contest will be live at 7 PM IST on February 8 (Sunday) at R. Premadasa Stadium. This is a tough group with four test-playing nations featuring in it.

So, every game and point will be very important here. A small mistake can end all hopes of qualifying for the next round. The last few months have not gone well for Sri Lanka. They have not won a single international series in the last 3-4 months. Then the change in the T20I captaincy also didn't end well. On the other hand, Ireland have been in red-hot form and are ready for this ICC event.

Read More

SL vs IRE: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Match 6

· Venue : R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 08, 2026 (Sunday)

SL vs IRE: Head-to-Head: SL (3) – IRE (0)

There have been three T20Is recorded between these two sides until now. Ireland have yet to win a game, as Sri Lanka have managed to win all three matches.

SL vs IRE: Pitch Report

R. Premadasa Stadium has been a great deck for the bowlers. In the recent series against England, it assisted the bowlers well. The new ball will do a bit early on as the wicket will be firm, but as the ball gets old, the bounce might become uneven. Hence, it is recommended to bowl first.

SL vs IRE: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

SL vs IRE: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Colombo shows chances of light rain during the game, with a humidity likely to be around 68 percent. The temperature will go down to 27°C with a moderate wind speed of 15 kmph.

SL vs IRE: Last Five Results

Ireland: W, W, L, W, W

Sri Lanka: NR, W, L, L, L

Sri Lanka vs Ireland: Predicted XIs:

Sri Lanka: P. Nissanka, K. Mendis (wk), K. Perera, P. Rathnayake, K. Mendis, J. Liyanage, W. Hasaranga, D. Shanaka (c), D. Chameera, M. Theekshana, M. Pathirana

Ireland: P. Stirling (c), R. Adair, H. Tector, L. Tucker (wk), C. Campher, B. Calitz, G. Delany, G. Dockrell, M. Adair, B. McCarthy, M. Humphreys

SL vs IRE: Players to Watch out for

Ireland: George Dockrell has improved as an all-rounder. His contributions with bat and ball have come very well even in the recent warmup games.

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga has been the top T20I star for Sri Lanka. He has looked below par in recent series, but in the T20 World Cup, he has an excellent record.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Today’s Match Prediction: Sri Lanka have the home conditions on their side. These players have grown up playing in these conditions, and they can plan well. But the rain can play spoil sport in this game. If there will be rain, then the toss will have an impact on this game.

Whoever wins the toss will have a slight edge in this game. Ireland are the team in good form, but these conditions will be different for them. They also have defensive spinners, who might lack the wicket-taking ability. That is why Sri Lanka will be favorites going into this game in Colombo.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!