South Africa vs Canada Prediction, Match 9, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

South Africa were a touching distance from lifting the championship in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against India. But the luck didn't go their way, and they fell short. They are still in search of the same title as they enter the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. South Africa are part of Group D, with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, and the UAE. Aiden Markram and his men are playing their first game of the season against Canada.

This game will be live from Narendra Modi Stadium on February 9 (Monday) at 7 PM IST. The Proteas have had good success in India, and their players have played a lot in the IPL. That experience will help them in this tournament, and they will look to start the tournament with a win. Meanwhile, this is the second appearance for Canada in the T20 World Cup. They had an average last edition, but they will come to India with more hopes.

SA vs CAN: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : South Africa vs Canada, Match 9

· Venue : Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : February 09, 2026 (Monday)

SA vs CAN: Head-to-Head: SA (0) – CAN (0)

The match to be played in Ahmedabad will be the first-ever game between South Africa and Canada in T20 internationals.

SA vs CAN: Pitch Report

Narendra Modi Stadium is the biggest cricket venue in the world. It offers a good surface to bat on, which has some assistance for the bowlers. Spinners get help when the ball gets old. The dew plays a part here in the second innings. The team that bats second will have an edge in the game.

SA vs CAN: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

SA vs CAN: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Monday evening in Ahmedabad will be clear with no clouds. The temperature will be hovering around 28°C, with a moderate wind speed of 13 kmph and the humidity index between 42 and 48 percent.

SA vs CAN: Last Five Results

Canada: W, W, W, W, W

South Africa: NR, L, W, W, L

South Africa vs Canada: Predicted XIs:

South Africa: A. Markram (c), Q. de Kock (wk), R. Rickelton, D. Brevis, T. Stubbs, J. Smith, G. Linde, M. Jansen, L. Ngidi, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada

Canada: Y. Samra, N. Dhaliwal, N. Kirton, H. Thaker, S. Movva (wk), S. Sharma, D. Heyliger, D. Bajwa (c), S. Bin Zafar, K. Sana, J. Singh

SA vs CAN: Players to Watch out for

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar has been the go-to player for Canada when it comes to performing under pressure. He is an underrated all-rounder but is very effective on the field.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock has been in excellent form and showed it in the recent series against India and West Indies. He can change the game within the power play.

South Africa vs Canada Today’s Match Prediction: This game has two teams from different levels. South Africa are among the top-ranked sides in the world and are one of the favorites in this tournament. Canada are a second-tier side and don't have much experience playing at this level. As seen in recent games, associate nations have impressed everyone, but under pressure, they have failed to take control.

Canada have not played much at such a big stage and against a strong side like South Africa. The Proteas have an excellent combination, and their experience will be key. That is why South Africa will start this game as firm favorites.

