SLK vs GUY Prediction for Match 13, Caribbean Premier League 2025

SLK vs GUY: Guyana Amazon Warriors are in search of making a hat-trick of wins in the Caribbean Premier League 2025.

The action returns to the Caribbean Premier League 2025 after a break of one day. The next game will feature a contest between the two teams that played the final of the last season. Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns with Saint Lucia Kings in the game, starting at 4:30 AM IST on Wednesday (August 27). This is an important clash for both sides.

The Warriors are placed second in the game after a spectacular start to this season. They have won both matches and will eye a third win in a row. Shai Hope and his men are looking pretty settled, and there are so many experienced players on their side. The defending champion, St. Lucia Kings, have slipped to the bottom. They have only one win this season, with two of their four matches washed out due to rain. For them, this win is important in order to defend their title.

SLK vs GUY: Match Info.

· Series: Caribbean Premier League 2025

· Match: Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) vs Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY), Match 13

· Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

· Time: 4:30 AM IST

· Date: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

SLK vs GUY: Head-to-Head: SLK (10) – GUY (15)

Guyana Amazon Warriors have a better record against Saint Lucia Kings. They are leading the head-to-head contest with a 15-10 margin out of 26 games played between the two, while one match was washed out.

SLK vs GUY: Pitch Report

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium is a good chasing venue. 24 out of 43 games have ended in favor of the team batting second. It has a slow wicket early on, which might settle down, and the batting conditions will improve with time. The average score here is around 165-170.

SLK vs GUY: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: Jio Hotstar (App or website)

SLK vs GUY: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday evening in Gros Islet, St. Lucia, suggests no rain, which will be a good sign. The highest temperature is predicted to reach 28°C with a moderate wind speed of 21 km/h with the humidity in excess of 75 percent.

SLK vs GUY: Predicted XIs:

Saint Lucia Kings XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Johnson Charles, Ackeem Auguste, Tim David. Roston Chase, David Wiese (c), Delano Potgieter, Keon Gaston. Khary Pierre, Tabraiz Shamsi, Oshane Thomas

Guyana Amazon Warriors XI: Imran Tahir (c), Shai Hope (wk), Ben McDermott, Kevlon Anderson. Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Iftikhar Ahmed. Gudakesh Motie, D. Pretorius, Shamar Joseph

SLK vs GUY: Probable Best Batter

Saint Lucia Kings: Johnson Charles has scored the most runs for the Kings. With 99 runs, he is the top scorer for the Kings. Charles is a dangerous opener if he gets going.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shai Hope has taken the form into the CPL 2025. He has struck two consecutive half-centuries and will be looking to take his team to another win.

SLK vs GUY: Probable Best Bowler

Saint Lucia Kings: Captain David Wiese is a key for his team. Already, they have had a struggling start, but Wiese's experience will be handy in this game.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir took a five-wicket haul in the last game and helped the Warriors get a big win. He has improved with the time and still has variations, which are difficult to pick. Tahir has seven wickets in just two matches.

SLK vs GUY: Last Five Matches Results

Saint Lucia Kings: W, NR, W, L, NR

Guyana Amazon Warriors: W, W, W, W, W

SLK vs GUY Prediction: After two abandoned games and one defeat, the current champion, the St. Lucia Kings, will be feeling the pressure of winning. They have already played half of their matches, and losing here means their chances for the next round are coming under scrutiny. Hence, they need a win here, and their senior players need to step up.

But it won't be that easy, as they are playing Guyana Amazon Warriors, who are in good form and taking the winning momentum with them. They have great balance to their squad with batters until no. 9 and 6-7 genuine bowling options. The Warriors will start this game as favorites.

