SL vs AFG Prediction, Match 11, Asia Cup 2025

SL vs AFG Prediction: Afghanistan need this win to qualify for the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025.

A defeat on Tuesday against Bangladesh has put Afghanistan in a must-win situation. They let the game slip away and will have to produce a great performance to challenge a strong Sri Lankan side. Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be up against each other in the upcoming game, which will be played on September 18 (Thursday) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, which will begin at 8 PM IST.

Afghanistan have struggled while chasing totals in T20Is, and the prime example we saw was against Bangladesh. But they are not left with many choices and have to win the upcoming game to qualify for the next round. If Sri Lanka win, they will qualify for the next round, along with Bangladesh. So, there is a lot on the line for Rashid Khan and his team, and they need to show good form.

SL vs AFG: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Match 11

· Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 18, 2025 (Thursday)

SL vs AFG: Head-to-Head: Sri Lanka (5) vs Afghanistan (3)

Most of the matches played between these teams have gone down to the wire. There have been 8 games recorded so far, with Sri Lanka winning five and Afghanistan winning three of them.

SL vs AFG: Pitch Report

The games played in Abu Dhabi in the Asia Cup 2025 have seen the teams batting first winning most games. It is because the surface is on the slower side, which makes it difficult to bat. Spinners can make an impact throughout the game, as there is enough turn or grip from the pitch. The expected score is to be around 160-165.

SL vs AFG: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

SL vs AFG: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday in Abu Dhabi will be humid with the highest temperature of 36°C. The expected wind speed is to be around 13 km/h with 55 percent humidity.

SL vs AFG: Last Five Results

Sri Lanka: W, L, W, W, W

Afghanistan: W, W, L, W, L

SL vs AFG: Predicted XIs:

Afghanistan’ XI: S. Atal, R. Gurbaz (wk), I. Zadran, Md. Nabi, G. Naib, A. Omarzai, K. Janat, R. Khan (c), N. Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, F. Farooqi

Sri Lanka’ XI: P. Nissanka, K. Mendis (wk), K. Mishara, K. Perera, C. Asalanka (c), K. Mendis, D. Shanaka, W. Hasaranga, M. Theekshana, D. Chameera, N. Thushara

SL vs AFG: Probable Best Batter

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka is among the top five run scorers in 2025 across formats. He has already slammed two consecutive half-centuries and is expected to do well in the third game as well.

Afghanistan: Sediq Atal has scored the most runs for Afghanistan in T20Is in 2025. He also scored a fifty in the opening game and has looked in good touch.

SL vs AFG: Probable Best Bowler

Sri Lanka: Dushmantha Chameera is bowling in good rhythm and is taking wickets up front. He has 11 wickets in the last five T20Is.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan needs a strong bowling performance. He is someone who has always performed under pressure, and this is the time for him to deliver a match-winning spell.

SL vs AFG Prediction: It might be a tough contest because both teams have done well in the recent past. Afghanistan have always come out good when they have been put in must-win condition. Hence, one can expect a good performance from them. But it will need more than good to beat this Sri Lankan side.

Sri Lanka have two great batters at the top, who are scoring in almost every game. Then they have an all-round bowling attack. Their spinners and pacers are chipping in with wickets. Afghanistan need to win the toss, then they can have a chance. But Sri Lanka are currently favorites to win the game on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!