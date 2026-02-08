Scotland vs Italy Prediction, Match 7, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Scotland had a tough start to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. They are placed in Group C and lost to the two-time champions, West Indies, by 35 runs in their first game. They have three more games left to play and need to win all three to qualify. They are scheduled to take on the T20 World Cup debutant Italy in the next game.

This game will be live from Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 9 (Monday), starting at 11 AM IST. If Scotland lose this game, they will suffer an early exit. So, Richie Berrington and his men will feel a little pressure. On the other hand, Italy have been one of the best associate teams in the last year or so. They made it to the ICC event after qualifying through the Europe Qualifier. They impressed everyone by winning both warmup games, and they have a real good chance to win a few games here.

SCO vs ITA: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Scotland vs Italy, Match 7

· Venue : Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Eden Gardens, Kolkata · Time : 11:00 AM IST

· Date : February 09, 2026 (Monday)

SCO vs ITA: Head-to-Head: SCO (1) – ITA (1)

These two teams have come up against each other twice in T20 internationals. Both sides have managed to win one game each.

SCO vs ITA: Pitch Report

The wicket in Kolkata is pretty good. It has assistance for everyone. Fast bowlers can get movement with the new ball, whereas there will be grip and turn for spinners later on. But the boundaries are smaller, and fast outfield poses a challenge for the bowling side. That is why teams prefer to chase here.

SCO vs ITA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

SCO vs ITA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Monday in Kolkata shows clear and bright conditions. The temperature will rise up to 31°C, with a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph and a humidity range between 40 and 50 percent.

SCO vs ITA: Last Five Results

Italy: W, L, L, L, W

Scotland: NR, W, L, L, L

Scotland vs Italy: Predicted XIs:

Scotland: G. Munsey, B. McMullen, M. Cross (wk), M. Jones, T. Bruce, R. Berrington (c), O. Davidson, M. Leask, M. Watt, B. Currie, S. Sharif

Italy: J. Mosca, A. Mosca, JJ Smuts, H. Manenti, B. Manenti, G. Stewart, G. Meade (wk), M. Campopiano, W. Madsen (c), C. Kalugamage, A. Hasan

SCO vs ITA: Players to Watch out for

Italy: JJ Smuts is one of the biggest names in Italy. He has been the x-factor in the team because of his ability to change the situation with bat and ball.

Scotland: Brandon McMullen is the match-winning all-rounder for Scotland. He had an average first game, but on his day, he can change the game with both bat and ball.

Scotland vs Italy Today’s Match Prediction: These two teams are almost similar. Scotland had some good moments in the past, but because they are a little underprepared for this tournament, they have looked rusty in the first game. But they have the ability to bounce back and do well in this game.

But Italy have been superb in recent matches. They have a strong top order with several power hitters, who can single-handedly win games. Their performance in the warmup games showed why they can be a surprise for some teams in this competition. We think Italy will beat Scotland in this game.

