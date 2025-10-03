New Zealand vs Australia Prediction 3rd T20I, Australia tour of New Zealand 2025

New Zealand vs Australia Prediction: New Zealand need to beat Australia in the final match to level the three-match T20I series.

After the first game ended in favor of Australia, the second T20I saw the rain playing the spoiled sport. After an abandoned second game, these two teams are set to collide for the second time in two days for the final game. The situation is currently in favor of the visitors, as with a 1-0 lead, they can't lose the series anymore. It is New Zealand who need to do the bulk of the job to level the series.

The final game is scheduled to be played at Bay Oval on October 4 (Saturday), which will commence at 11:45 AM IST. New Zealand addressed some issues and made notable changes to their playing XI for the second game. Both teams are likely to go with a similar XI like the second game. If the rain allows, it is all set for a cracking T20I game at the Bay Oval.

NZ vs AUS: Match Info.

· Series: Australia tour of New Zealand 2025

· Match: New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I

· Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

· Time: 11:45 AM IST

· Date: October 4, 2025 (Sunday)

New Zealand vs Australia: Head-to-Head: NZ (6) – AUS (14)

The win tally for both teams remains the same after the washout. Australia have 14 wins, New Zealand have six and one game has been rained out.

NZ vs AUS: Pitch Report

The pitch might slow down a bit because of the continuous rain. The surface is also under cover, and it will behave slowly, and the ball might not come onto the bat. That will be a challenge for the batting side. Hence, the best decision is to win the toss and bowl first.

NZ vs AUS: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony Liv or FanCode (App or website)

NZ vs AUS: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Saturday is also concerning, with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. The maximum temperature will rise up to 17°C with the average wind speed around 15 km/h and humidity of 75 percent.

NZ vs AUS: Last Five Results

New Zealand: W, W, W, L, NR

Australia: W, L, W, W, NR

New Zealand vs Australia: Predicted XIs:

New Zealand: T. Seifert (wk), D. Conway, T. Robinson, M. Chapman, D. Mitchell, M. Bracewell (c), J. Neesham, M. Henry, B. Sears, I. Sodhi, J. Duffy

Australia: T. Head, M. Marsh (c), M. Short, T. David, A. Carey (wk), M. Stoinis, M. Owen, X. Bartlett, S. Abbott, A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood





NZ vs AUS: Probable Best Batter

New Zealand: Tim Robinson will be the one to watch out for. He slammed a 65-ball ton in the first game and played a crucial knock under pressure.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh looked good in both innings. He plays a high-risk game, which can put the opposition under pressure.

NZ vs AUS: Probable Best Bowler

New Zealand: Josh Hazlewood in overcast conditions can exploit every inch of help from the pitch. So, he will be a tough one to face.

Australia: Matt Henry bowled one over for 2 runs in a 9-over game. He is the bankable bowler for New Zealand with the new ball.

New Zealand vs Australia Today’s Match Prediction: The rained-out game has certainly changed the situation ahead of the third game. New Zealand now have to win the final match to level the series. They will hope that they can win another toss here. But Australia have been too good in this format and their win ratio in last year or so is very high. So, Australia are currently favorites to win the final game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!