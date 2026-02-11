Nepal vs Italy Prediction, Match 17, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Nepal have come out to be one of the top associate nations. Their growth in the last year or so, and they showed the world in their opening game against England in Mumbai. Nepal had the win in their pocket after a lot of hard work. But they failed to chase down ten runs in the final over and fell short by four runs. But Nepal ended the game with several positives.

With that, they will move forward to their second game. Nepal will lock horns with Italy in Mumbai. This game will be live from Wankhede Stadium on February 12 (Thursday) at 3 PM IST. After the last game, Nepal will be highly confident, and they will look to get a win. Italy had a poor first game, and they also lost their captain, Wayne Madsen, due to an injury. All-rounder Harry Manenti will lead Italy in this game.

Read More

NEP vs ITA: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : Nepal vs Italy, Match 17

· Venue : Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

· Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : February 12, 2026 (Thursday)

NEP vs ITA: Head-to-Head: NEP (0) – ITA (0)

Nepal and Italy will be up against each other for the first time in the T20 international on Thursday in the upcoming game.

NEP vs ITA: Pitch Report

The wicket at Wankhede Stadium played well in the ENG vs WI game. It was a high-scoring game, and spinners were getting a lot of help. There was turn and grip. So, we can expect something similar here. There will be enough help for batters and bowlers, and it will be a good match between bat and ball.

NEP vs ITA: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

NEP vs ITA: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday afternoon in Mumbai shows partly cloudy conditions with 38 percent humidity. The highest temperature in a day will reach 29°C with a moderate wind speed of 5 kmph.

NEP vs ITA: Last Five Results

Italy: L, L, L, W, L

Nepal: W, W, W, W, L

Nepal vs Italy: Predicted XIs:

Nepal: K. Bhurtel, A. Sheikh (wk), R. Paudel (C), D. Airee, A. Sheikh, L. Bam, G. Jha, Karan KC, N. Yadav, S. Lamichhane, S. Malla

Italy: H. Manenti (c), J. Mosca, A. Mosca, JJ Smuts, B. Manenti, J. Singh, G. Stewart, G. Meade (wk), C. Kalugamage, A. Hasan, T. Draca

NEP vs ITA: Players to Watch out for

Italy: JJ Smuts is a big name in cricket. He has played all his career in South Africa and has established himself as a match-winner. He can perform with bat and ball for his team.

Nepal: Dipendra Singh Airee had a great game against England. He is their match-winning all-rounder, who can contribute with bat and ball.

Nepal vs Italy Today’s Match Prediction: Both teams have several match-winners, who can take the game away from any situation. But the injury to Wayne Madsen has put Italy in a big dilemma. He was their top batter, who will not be available. Firstly, Italy need to find his replacement, and they need to make the combination right.

The bowling unit for Italy is inexperienced, and there are several loopholes in their bowling department. On the other hand, Nepal have more settled combination with the ball. They have good spinners and decent medium pacers. That gives them a clear edge in this game over Italy. The wicket in Mumbai spun in the ENG vs WI game, and Nepal will like bowling here.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!