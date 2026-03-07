India vs New Zealand Prediction, Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The time has come, and India have made it to their second consecutive final of the T20 World Cup. The history lay in front of them, and they could become the first team to win consecutive titles and win three World T20I titles and also become the first home team to become the champion. But after a lot of hurdles, their biggest challenge lies in front of them. India will face New Zealand for the ultimate glory.

This is the team that has played a lot against India in the last 4-5 months. They know about these Indian players and pitches, which can make a tricky opposition to face. New Zealand have shown good form, and they have players who can change the game from any situation. India have their own issue with the forms of Varun Chakaravarthy and Abhishek Sharma. New Zealand also have some limitations within their bowling unit. So, there is a lot of talk, but the team that will perform well on the day will become the champion. The final will be live from Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8 (Sunday) at 7 PM IST.

Read More

IND vs NZ: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : India vs New Zealand, Final

· Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

· Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : March 08, 2026 (Sunday)

IND vs NZ: Head-to-Head: IND (18) – NZ (11)

India and New Zealand have crossed paths 30 times in the shorter format. Team India have come out victorious 18 times, and New Zealand have emerged as the winner in 11 games. One game between the two has ended in a tie.

IND vs NZ: Pitch Report

The wicket in Ahmedabad will be a mixture of black and red soil. That will produce good bounce, and it is expected to be another high-scoring venue. However, fast bowlers will get some swing with the new ball, but there will not be much for the spinners. If there will be dew, the toss will be crucial, and the chase will be ideal. The average score here is well over 180, but the par score should be around 200 or more.

IND vs NZ: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs NZ: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Ahmedabad shows humid conditions. The temperature will be 31°C, with a moderate wind speed of 11 km/h and 49 percent humidity.

IND vs NZ: Last Five Results

New Zealand: W, NR, W, L, W

India: W, L, W, W, W

India vs New Zealand: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, S. Samson (wk), I. Kishan, S. Yadav (c), T. Varma, S. Dube, H. Pandya, A. Patel, A. Singh, V. Chakaravarthy, J. Bumrah

New Zealand: F. Allen, T. Seifert (wk), R. Ravindra, G. Phillips, M. Chapman, D. Mitchell, M. Santner (c), C. McConchie, M. Henry, J. Duffy, L. Ferguson

IND vs NZ: Players to Watch out for

New Zealand: Finn Allen is among the most destructive openers in the world. He is coming off a 33-ball century in the semis. Matt Henry holds the key because he has the ability to take early wickets and put the opposition under pressure.

India: For India, Sanju Samson with the bat and Jasprit Bumrah with the ball will have a big role in the final. These two are in good form and played a huge role in the semifinal.

India vs New Zealand Today’s Match Prediction: The No. 1 ranked batter and No. 1 ranked bowler are struggling with their form. That is a big concern for India. They want good contribution from Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has also looked short of runs in recent matches. But the other players are performing well at the moment, which is the biggest positive.

But they will be up against New Zealand. The Kiwis are dependent on their openers, and why not? They are firing all guns blazing. If Finn Allen and Tim Seifert start well, India will be under pressure. But the other needs contributions as well. New Zealand have a better pace attack, but Jasprit Bumrah's factor gives India a massive edge. Hence, India are slightly more favorites going into this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!