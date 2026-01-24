India vs New Zealand Prediction 3rd T20I, New Zealand tour of India 2026

Team India are at the peak of their batting power, and they displayed it once again on Friday. Chasing a total of 209, and you lost both openers for just six runs, including no. 1 ranked batter, Abhishek Sharma, who won MOTM in the previous game. But it seems these Indian batters haven't heard about the word "pressure." Ishan Kishan started the assault and slammed a 21-ball fifty. Once he got out, captain Suryakumar Yadav took charge and scored a 23-ball fifty. He was supported well by Shivam Dube (36* off 18), who played a brilliant cameo.

India chased down the target with 28 balls to spare. This was the fastest ever 200+ run chase in history. We can only feel for New Zealand, who scored 190 and 208 in two games and still lost both matches one-sided. Can the Black Caps do something special to stun this Indian side? Or will the pattern remain the same? The third game between India and New Zealand will be live from Barsapara Cricket Stadium on January 25 (Sunday) at 7 PM IST.

IND vs NZ: Match Info.

· Series : New Zealand tour of India 2026

· Match : India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

· Venue : Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati · Time : 7:00 PM IST

· Date : January 25, 2026 (Sunday)

India vs New Zealand: Head-to-Head: IND (16) – NZ (10)

Team India have stretched their winning lead to 16 wins now over the Black Caps. New Zealand have come out victorious 10 times, whereas one game has been tied between the two.

IND vs NZ: Pitch Report

The wicket at Barsapara Cricket Stadium is pretty flat. In the last T20I played here, Australia chased down 223 against India. Bowlers with a good change of pace can do well here, because the humidity will bring dew, and it will be tough for the bowlers to grip the ball. We might see another 200+ total here on Sunday.

IND vs NZ: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

IND vs NZ: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday evening in Guwahati will be humid. The temperature during the scheduled time will be between 18 and 22°C, with the humidity likely to be around 70-75 with a moderate wind speed of 2 kmph.

IND vs NZ: Last Five Results

New Zealand: W, NR, W, L, L

India: W, NR, W, W, W

India vs New Zealand: Predicted XIs:

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitch Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

IND vs NZ: Probable Best Batter

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra looked good in the last game but couldn't take it long. But the way he started, it was a promising sign.

India: Abhishek Sharma got out for a golden duck in Raipur, but in the form he is in, he is consistently scoring with a high tempo, which has put the opposition under pressure.

IND vs NZ: Probable Best Bowler

New Zealand: Varun Chakravarthy has been pretty consistent in the middle overs. He takes wickets and also contains the batters. That gives India a license to try him at different stages.

India: Matt Henry is back, and he will be the one to watch out for. He had a bad last game, but still, he is New Zealand's best bowler and knows how to take early wickets.

India vs New Zealand Today’s Match Prediction: Team India have been too good for New Zealand in this series. They have been superb with the bat. New Zealand have scored 190 and 208 in two games and still have suffered embarrassment. They have tried batting first and bowling first, and nothing has worked for them. It is because of the display Indian batters have shown so far.

Three half-centuries have been recorded by Indians in this series, and those came very quickly. That is what New Zealand are missing. They need big innings from their top order and also a better performance from their bowlers. But if we look at the current scenario, India are better suited to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!