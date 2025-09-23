India fined for slow over-rate after defeat to Australia in third ODI

New Delhi: India have been fined 10 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the third and deciding Women’s ODI against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, a contest that produced record-breaking batting but ended in a 43-run win for the visitors.

G.S. Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were found two overs short of their target, even after time allowances were considered. Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pled guilty and accepted the sanction, avoiding a formal hearing.

The penalty capped off a historic clash in which both teams produced the highest-ever aggregate in a women’s ODI — 748 runs in 94.5 overs — with 99 fours and 12 sixes struck between them.

Australia, led by Beth Mooney’s sublime 138, piled up 412 in 47.5 overs to post their highest ODI total. India’s reply was equally breathtaking, powered by Smriti Mandhana’s blistering 125 off just 63 balls, the fastest century by an Indian in women’s ODIs. Her knock, studded with 17 fours and five sixes, lit up the packed stands as India surged past 100 in just nine overs.

Smriti’s fifty came in only 23 balls, also the quickest by an Indian in the format. She and Harmanpreet (52) added 121 runs in quick time to keep India in the chase, while Deepti Sharma contributed a fighting 72. But regular wickets in the middle overs halted the momentum, and India were bowled out for 369 in 47 overs.

Despite defeat, India created history by becoming the first team to cross 300 in a chase against Australia in women’s ODIs.

Australia’s bowlers, led by Kim Garth (three wickets) and Megan Schutt, held their nerve after taking body blows in the powerplay. Grace Harris atoned for an earlier dropped chance by dismissing Smriti, a moment that tilted the match decisively in the visitors’ favour.

Saturday’s thriller also served as a high-voltage curtain-raiser to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, which begins September 30. India open their campaign in Guwahati against Sri Lanka, while Australia face New Zealand in Indore on October 1.

