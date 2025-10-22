IND-W vs NZ-W Prediction Match 24, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

IND-W vs NZ-W Prediction: The game between India and New Zealand is likely to decide the fourth semifinalist of the tournament.

Australia, England, and South Africa have made it to the semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Only one place is remaining, and the next game is likely to decide which will be the fourth team into the knockouts. India Women and New Zealand Women will take on each other. This game will be live from Dr. DY Patil Cricket Stadium on Thursday at 3 PM IST.

Both teams have played five games and have four points on the board. The winner of this game will give two important points, and that might be enough to get ahead in the race to the semis. India are coming into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats, and one more defeat can hurt their chances here. Similarly, New Zealand also have four points. But their last two games have been washed out, which has impacted their qualification chances to some extent.

IND-W vs NZ-W: Match Info.

· Series: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

· Match: India Women vs New Zealand Women, Match 24

· Venue: Dr. DY Patil Cricket Stadium, Navi Mumbai

· Time: 3 PM IST

· Date: October 23, 2025 (Thursday)

IND-W vs NZ-W: Head-to-Head: IND-W (22) – NZ-W (34)

India and New Zealand have locked horns in 57 ODIs so far. New Zealand have managed to win 34 matches as compared to 22 wins for India, and one game has been called off.

IND-W vs NZ-W: Pitch Report

The pitch in Navi Mumbai is good for batting. It is generally a batting venue, but because there might be rain, the bowlers will have something to bowl at. Spinners will get some turn with the old ball. The toss will be crucial because bowling first will be ideal under overhead conditions.

IND-W vs NZ-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Star Sports Networks

· Digital: Jio Hotstar or FanCode (App or website)

IND-W vs NZ-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday in Navi Mumbai shows a strong prediction of thundershowers during the scheduled time. The temperature will be as high as 36°C with expected humidity crossing 67 percent and a moderate wind speed of 10 kmph.

IND-W vs NZ-W: Last Five Results

India Women: W, W, L, L, L

New Zealand Women: L, L, W, NR, NR

IND-W vs NZ-W: Predicted XIs:

India Women: P. Rawal, S. Mandhana, H. Deol, H. Kaur (c), D. Sharma, R. Ghosh (wk), A. Kaur, S. Rana, K. Gaud, S. Charani, R. Singh Thakur

New Zealand Women: S. Bates, G. Plimmer, A. Kerr, S. Devine (c), B. Halliday, M. Green, I. Gaze (wk), J. Kerr, R. Mair, L. Tahuhu, E. Carson

IND-W vs NZ-W: Probable Best Batter

India Women: Smriti Mandhana has been in good form. She has shown good form, and India will have high hopes for her.

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine is the leading scorer for New Zealand. She is scoring in almost every game this tournament.

IND-W vs NZ-W: Probable Best Bowler

India Women: Kranti Goud has bowled well for India. She has swung the ball and taken early wickets.

New Zealand Women: For New Zealand, Jess Kerr will have a big role. She is bowling with good pace and is a wicket-taker up front.

IND-W vs NZ-W Today’s Match Prediction: India and New Zealand are riding in the same boat, where this match will virtually decide their fate in this competition. Whoever wins will have more chances of qualifying. New Zealand have been unlucky that two games, which they could have won, were washed out. India have lost three consecutive games.

Interestingly, they had a chance to win those matches. India need to win the small moments when they are on top. They have let go of the chance. They almost pulled up a win against South Africa and Australia. But in both matches, they failed to hold on. That is the major reason that we predict New Zealand Women to win this game.

