IND vs UAE Prediction, Asia Cup 2025, Match 2

IND vs UAE Prediction: India and United Arab Emirates will kick start the campaign of the Asia Cup 2025.

It is time for Team India to be in action after a period of almost 5-6 weeks. India are set to put their title on the line. Match no. 2 of the Asia Cup 2025 will feature a high-profile game featuring India and United Arab Emirates. The live action will begin at 8 PM IST on September 10 (Wednesday), which is slated to be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav and his men are the top favorites to win the championship. They have a strong side, and they have been doing a great job in this format. Not just the Asia Cup, India are also the current champion of the T20 World Cup, with the no. 1 T20I ranking. UAE, on the other hand, are coming into this tournament on the back of a poor tri-series; they will be looking to try their luck and upset the Indian Cricket Team.

IND vs UAE: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: India vs United Arab Emirates, Match 2

· Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 10, 2025 (Wednesday)

IND vs UAE: Head-to-Head: India (1) vs United Arab Emirates (0)

The upcoming game on Wednesday is only the second meeting between these two sides in T20 international. India won the previous match between the two.

IND vs UAE: Pitch Report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers a traditional slow surface, which will have early help for the fast bowler. However, with time, the surface will slow down, exposing the cracks and making it brilliant for spinners. Batting will get slightly challenging over time. The dew will make it even for the bowlers.

IND vs UAE: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

IND vs UAE: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Wednesday evening in Dubai shows periodic cloud cover where the humidity is likely to be in excess of 50 percent. The temperature will decline up to 36°C with a moderate wind speed of 16 km/h.

IND vs UAE: Last Five Matches Results

India: W, W, L, W, W

United Arab Emirates: L, L, L, L, L

IND vs UAE: Predicted XIs:

India XI: S. Samson (wk), A. Sharma, S. Gill, S. Yadav ©, R. Singh, J. Sharma, H. Pandya, A. Patel, V. Chakravarthy, A. Singh, J. Bumrah

United Arab Emirates XI: MD Waseem (c), MD Zohaib, A. Khan, R. Chopra (wk), H. Kaushik, E. DSouza, D. Parashar, S. Khan, MD Rohid Khan, H. Ali, J. Siddique

IND vs UAE: Probable Best Batter

India: Shubman Gill is expected to play, and he will be the one to watch out for. It is a comeback for Gill in T20Is, and he is coming off a great test series.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem will be the key batter for UAE. He was their top scorer in the home tri-series, and being a captain, he is expected to do well at the top.

IND vs UAE: Probable Best Bowler

India: Arshdeep Singh is expected to deliver another great performance for India. He is India's leading wicket-taker and takes wickets at start and death.

United Arab Emirates: Haider Ali has been decent in the last few matches. He knows these conditions in and out, and he can become a hurdle for the Indian batters.

India vs United Arab Emirates Prediction: A win depends on different key factors. Firstly, the current form; UAE are coming into this tournament on the back of five consecutive T20I defeats. Then, they are overly dependent on Muhammad Waseem for a fiery start. Adding to that, they might not have bowlers that can take regular wickets, especially when the opposition are going hard at them.

India are the no. 1 ranked side in this format. They are playing the best cricket at the international level. Their changed approach has brought them success, and it won't be a surprise if they thrash UAE. Hence, India are expected to get a win in this game.

