IND vs SL Prediction, Match 18, Super Four, Asia Cup 2025

IND vs SL Prediction: India and Sri Lanka will be facing each other in the final Super Four game of the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai.

Get ready for more action as Abhishek Sharma will be back, ensuring fans will see more fours and sixes. After qualifying for the final of the Asia Cup 2025, India are set to square off against the six-time winner Sri Lanka in the final Super Four contest. This game will be live from Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 26 (Friday) at 8 PM IST.

India will carry their undefeated winning streak into this game. They have convincingly beaten all opposition; they have played in this tournament. That is a complete domination. However, it is also a good chance for the Men in Blue to test players who have not gotten much gametime so far. For Sri Lanka, it is a matter of pride. They have been eliminated after losing to Bangladesh and Pakistan, and they will hope to end the tournament on a winning note. All in all, this is a dead rubber game.

IND vs SL: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Match 18, Super Four

· Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 26, 2025 (Friday)

IND vs SL: Head-to-Head: India (21) vs Sri Lanka (9)

Overall, there have been 31 matches between India and Sri Lanka in T20 internationals. India have managed to register wins in 21 matches, while Sri Lanka have won nine games, and one game had no result.

IND vs SL: Pitch Report

The wicket has played mostly in favor of bowlers in Dubai. For the batting side, the best time to score runs is when the ball is hard and the powerplay is on. The team that scores more runs in the first six overs will have an edge. However, because of dew, the toss will have a crucial role.

IND vs SL: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

IND vs SL: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Dubai is expected to have severe heat waves, with the temperature going around 34°C. The moderate wind speed is around 14 km/h with 62 percent humidity.

IND vs SL: Last Five Results

India: W, W, W, W, W

Sri Lanka: W, W, W, L, L

IND vs SL: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, S. Gill, S. Yadav (c), T. Varma, S. Samson (wk), S. Dube, H. Pandya, A. Patel, K. Yadav, J. Bumrah, V. Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka: P. Nissanka, K. Mendis (wk), K. Perera, C. Asalanka (c), D. Shanaka, K. Mendis, C. Karunaratne, W. Hasaranga, M. Theekshana, D. Chameera, N. Thushara

IND vs SL: Probable Best Batter

India: Abhishek Sharma has slammed 248 runs at a strike rate of 206.67, which is very rare to see, where a batter is consistent with this strike rate. India will have high hopes from him; one more good start will be curtains for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka: The last two games didn't go well for Pathum Nissanka. But he is still Sri Lanka's top scorer in 2025. Nissanka's short stature gives him great momentum to hit pacers or spinners without moving much.

IND vs SL: Probable Best Bowler

India: Kuldeep Yadav is breathing fire at the moment. With 12 wickets, he is sitting at the top of the tree and will look to add a few more wickets to his tally.

Sri Lanka: Dushmantha Chameera has bowled well with the new ball. He is bowling over 140 kmph with good bounce and is someone who can test Abhishek and Gill at the top.

IND vs SL Prediction: If we look at the current form, there is no match between the two sides. In fact, none of the teams in this Asia Cup 2025 has been able to challenge Team India. They are playing on another level. Despite dropping 10-12 catches in the last two games, India have managed two one-sided wins.

That shows the sheer domination they have on this tournament. Sri Lanka have failed to deliver with the bat, and against this Indian side, they might get exposed more. Abhishek and Gill are in exceptional form, and India are expected to take down Sri Lanka in this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!