Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match 19 Prediction, WPL 2026

The two-time champions, Mumbai Indians, are in search of their third title in four seasons. But their current situation is a little bit tricky as they find themselves in a must-win situation. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. will head into their final group game and will face Gujarat Giants Women. This contest will be live from BCA Stadium in Vadodara at 7:30 PM IST on January 30 (Friday).

Only a win here can keep the hopes alive for these two sides. The equation is pretty simple, as the team that wins this game will advance to the next round. MI-W have a good NRR, but they have only six points. They won their previous game against RCB-W, with Nat Sciver-Brunt scoring the first century in WPL history. Their top order is looking in good touch. GG-W have also won two games on the trot. They have managed 8 points, and a win can put them in the playoffs as well.

GG-W vs MI-W: Match Info.

· Tournament : Women’s Premier League 2026

· Match : Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Match 19

· Venue : BCA Stadium, Vadodara

BCA Stadium, Vadodara · Time : 7:30 PM IST

· Date : January 30, 2026 (Friday)

GG-W vs MI-W: Head-to-Head: MI-W (8) – GG-W (0)

The head-to-head record between these two sides is like one-way traffic. These two sides have been put up against each other 8 times, and Mumbai Indians Women have won all 8 matches.

GG-W vs MI-W: Pitch Report

The pitch at BCA Stadium has played well so far. The wicket doesn't have any grass and much swing for the bowlers. As seen so far, the bounce is good, and batters have used it to good effect. The average score in the first innings is around 165-175, and batting conditions are similar for 40 overs of the game.

GG-W vs MI-W: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

GG-W vs MI-W: Weather Report

The weather forecast for the scheduled game on Friday shows cloudy conditions. The expected temperature will be between 24 and 26°C, with a humidity of 60 percent and a wind speed of 3 kmph.

GG-W vs MI-W: Last Five Results

Gujarat Giants Women: L, L, L, W, W

Mumbai Indians Women: W, L, L, L, W

GG-W vs MI-W: Predicted XIs:

GG Women: A. Gardner (c), B. Mooney (wk), S. Devine, A. Sharma, G. Wareham, K. Ahuja, B. Fulmali, K. Gautam, R. Thakur, T. Kanwer, R. Gayakwad

MI Women: Sciver-Brunt, S. Sajana, H. Matthews, H. Kaur (c), A. Kaur, A. Kerr, R. Firdous (wk), S. Gupta, V. Sharma, S. Ismail, P. Khemnar

GG-W vs MI-W: Top Players

GG Women: Sophie Devine has played a key role in the success for GG-W this season. She has been the go-to player for her captain this season and their premium performer.

MI Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt has been the x-factor for MI-W in all four seasons, including the current. She scores runs, takes wickets, and performs under pressure.

GG-W vs MI-W Today’s Match Prediction: Irrespective of the recent form, these two teams know that a win here can help them to qualify. Mumbai Indians have an incredible record against Gujarat Giants, and they have never lost to them in four seasons. That is an incredible record to have. Hence, they will have a psychological edge on this opposition.

These two teams have strong batting units, but the bowling unit is a little concerning. So, that will make the toss even more important. The chasing teams might have an edge on the conditions. But we will back the history and give a little more edge to Mumbai Indians.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!