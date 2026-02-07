England vs Nepal Prediction, Match 5, ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The beauty of an ICC tournament is about giving a chance to associate nations to rub shoulders with the top-ranked cricket teams. That is something we are about to witness in the next game. Nepal, which have progressed immensely in the last 3-4 years, are ready to lock horns with the oldest international cricket team, England, in the next contest of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

In Group C, the two-time champions, England, will be up against Nepal. This contest will be live from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8 (Sunday) at 3 PM IST. England, under the captaincy of Harry Brook, have a big responsibility to perform well. The last couple of ICC events have not gone well for England. So, they will be keen to start well here. Nepal have been performing well at their level, and they need to up their game to pose a threat to England.

ENG vs NEP: Match Info.

· Series : ICC T20 World Cup 2026

· Match : England vs Nepal, Match 5

· Venue : Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai · Time : 3:00 PM IST

· Date : February 08, 2026 (Sunday)

ENG vs NEP: Head-to-Head: ENG (0) – NEP (0)

The upcoming game in Mumbai will be the first ever international game between these two sides.

ENG vs NEP: Pitch Report

The wicket in Mumbai played a little differently in the IND vs USA game. There was plenty of help for the bowlers as the ball was stopping a bit. Batters find it hard to time the ball because of the slowness. There was a good swing early on, and we might see similar playing conditions for this game as well.

ENG vs NEP: Live Streaming Details

· TV : Star Sports Network

· Digital : Jio Hotstar (App or Website)

ENG vs NEP: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Sunday afternoon in Mumbai shows clear conditions with humidity ranging between 40 and 50 percent. The maximum temperature will reach up to 30°C, with a moderate wind speed of 14 kmph.

ENG vs NEP: Last Five Results

Nepal: W, W, W, W, W

England: W, NR, W, W, W

England vs Nepal: Predicted XIs:

England: P. Salt (wk), J. Buttler, J. Bethell, T. Banton, H. Brook (c), W. Jacks, S. Curran, J. Overton, A. Rashid, L. Wood, J. Archer

USA: K. Bhurtel, A. Sheikh (wk), S. Jora, R. Paudel (c), G. Jha, D. Singh Airee, Karan KC, S. Kami, S. Lamichhane, L. Rajbanshi, S. Kami

ENG vs NEP: Players to Watch out for

Nepal: Dipendra Singh Airee has evolved into a match-winning all-rounder in the last few years. He has improved as a power hitter and is also good with the ball.

England: Phil Salt is the highest-ranked T20I batter for England. He has the skillset to change the match's situation with his aggressive batting stroke play.

England vs Nepal Today’s Match Prediction: It will be tough to stop the English juggernaut because of the quality and power they carry with the bat. Nepal have been very good in the last couple of years, but they don't have much experience playing at the highest level. The experience of performing under pressure can get tested in this game.

Nepal have good spinners and batters. But England have been a little on and off with their recent performances and have been playing consistent cricket for the last few months. But they still have proven match-winners in this format, which is why they are expected to win this game in Mumbai.

