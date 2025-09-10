Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Prediction, Match 3, Asia Cup 2025

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Prediction: Bangladesh will look to begin their journey in the Asia Cup 2025 with a win over dejected Hong Kong.

Asia Cup 2025 started with a one-sided win for Afghanistan over Hong Kong in Group B. Now, the second game from this group will take place on September 11. Hong Kong are put up against Afghanistan in the third game, which is scheduled to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, with a scheduled start of 8 PM IST. Litton Das and his men are ready to roll on their arm and get another win.

Bangladesh is on a winning run after beating Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands in consecutive T20I series. They are well prepared for this tournament. This win will be important because only two teams will qualify from this group. Hence, every game is important. Hong Kong will look to work on the issues they had in the game against Afghanistan. Their batting and death bowling had flaws. They might hope to address these issues before this game.

BAN vs HK: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Match 3

· Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 11, 2025 (Thursday)

BAN vs HK: Head-to-Head: Bangladesh (0) vs Hong Kong (1)

The upcoming contest will only be the second meeting between Bangladesh and Hong Kong in T20 internationals. The first game between them was played in 2014, and Hong Kong won it by two wickets.

BAN vs HK: Pitch Report

We can get the idea of the surface from the last game. Batters will have good bounce to play their shots early on, which might slow down with time. During the second innings, slow bowlers or spinners will have more impact, as there might be uneven bounce as well. The average score here should be around 145-150.

BAN vs HK: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

BAN vs HK: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Thursday evening in Abu Dhabi suggests cloud cover with the humidity crossing 60 percent. The maximum temperature will be around 35°C in the evening with a 16 km/h moderate wind speed.

BAN vs HK: Last Five Matches Results

Bangladesh: W, L, W, W, NR

Hong Kong: L, W, W, L, L

BAN vs HK: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh XI: T. Hasan Tamim, P. Hossain Emon, L. Das (c & wk), S. Hassan, T. Hridoy, J. Ali, R. Hossain, M. Hasan, S. Islam, T. Ahmed, M. Rahman

Hong Kong XI: B. Hayat, Z. Ali (wk), A. Rath, N. Khan, A. Khan, K. Challu, Y. Murtaza (c), K. Shah, A. Shukla, A. Iqbal, E. Khan

BAN vs HK: Probable Best Batter

Bangladesh: Litton Das has two half-centuries in the last three innings and was also Man of the Series in the previous international assignment. Being a captain, he will be looking to lead the team and take responsibility on his own.

Hong Kong: Babar Hayat was the only batter that looked in control in the game against Afghanistan. He scored 39 runs and handled the tough conditions.

BAN vs HK: Probable Best Bowler

Bangladesh: Taskin Ahmed has 10 wickets in the last four T20Is. The pacer is taking wickets with the new ball, which puts pressure on the opposition.

Hong Kong: Captain Yasim Murtaza was very good in the last game. He was economical and bowled a spell of 0/23 where the other bowlers were going at 10 runs per over.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Prediction: Hong Kong are not experienced enough playing at the highest level, which was visible in their game against Afghanistan. Bowlers lost the line and length when the pressure came on. The batters couldn't read the turn and swing, which can be the similar pattern when they face Bangladesh in this game.

On the other hand, Litton Das and his men have grown in confidence after doing well recently. They are clicking as a team and doing well in both departments. The top order is scoring runs, and their pacers have been doing the job. That all makes Bangladesh favorites to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!