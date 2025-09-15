Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Prediction, Match 9, Asia Cup 2025

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Prediction: Bangladesh need this win to stay in the race, while Afghanistan aim for the Super Four qualification.

A massive game is waiting for the fans in the Asia Cup 2025, where two brilliant Asian sides will be facing each other on Tuesday in a must-win game. Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the 9th game, which is slated to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 8 PM IST.

This is a do-or-die game for both teams because Sri Lanka already have one foot in the Super Four. Hence, one spot from Group B is pending, and one of Bangladesh or Afghanistan will qualify for that spot. Afghanistan have played one game, and they had a massive win over Hong Kong, which has taken their NRR to the best.

Now, a win here will take them into the next round. Though Afghanistan still have one more game to play, they will look to end that here. Bangladesh have one win and one defeat. They lost the last game by a big margin against Sri Lanka; that has put them in a must-win contest.

BAN vs AFG: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Match 9

· Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 16, 2025 (Tuesday)

BAN vs AFG: Head-to-Head: Bangladesh (5) vs Afghanistan (7)

These two promising Asian nations have produced some brilliant matches in the past. Afghanistan are leading very marginally with 7-5 in 12 games played between the two sides.

BAN vs AFG: Pitch Report

Sheikh Zayed Stadium offers a balanced surface. Especially spinners are likely to dominate the game because of the slowness of the wicket. There will be turn and uneven bounce, which will make it tough for the batting side. The score is likely to be around 155-165.

BAN vs AFG: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

BAN vs AFG: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Tuesday shows severe heat in Abu Dhabi, where the highest temperature will be around 34°C. The expected humidity will be around 70 percent with a moderate wind speed of 16 km/h.

BAN vs AFG: Last Five Results

Bangladesh: W, W, NR, W, L

Afghanistan: W, W, W, L, W

BAN vs AFG: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh’s XI: P. Hossain Emon, T. Hasan Tamim, L. Das (c & wk), T. Hridoy, J. Ali, S. Hossain, M. Hasan, R. Hossain, T. Hasan Sakib, S. Islam, M. Rahman

Afghanistan’s XI: R. Gurbaz (wk), S. Atal, I. Zadran, G. Naib, A. Omarzai, Md. Nabi, K. Janat, R. Khan (c), N. Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, F. Farooqi

BAN vs AFG: Probable Best Batter

Bangladesh: Captain Litton Das had some struggle against Sri Lanka, but he had a good score. He is scoring consistently, and he will look to take the responsibility in this must-win game.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran has become the backbone of Afghanistan's batting unit. He has been setting the platform for other batters and doing pretty well at the top.

BAN vs AFG: Probable Best Bowler

Bangladesh: Taskin Ahmed missed the last game, and Bangladesh missed him with the ball. He is their wicket-taker with the new ball and can deliver a game-changing spell.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan in these conditions is very dangerous. He bowls faster than other spinners, which makes him tough to pick or read.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Prediction: Both teams are coming off consecutive results, but the strengths of both sides are pretty similar. Afghanistan are slightly ahead with their spin attack, whereas Bangladesh have a better pace battery. Both sides are relying on their top order. Hence, whoever can get early wickets will get an upper hand in the match.

The toss will be crucial, and whoever bats first will be slightly under pressure. Bangladesh have won the last three series, but the defeat against Sri Lanka must have hurt their confidence. That is where Afghanistan are ticking all the boxes in recent matches. Hence, Afghanistan are slight favorites to win this game.

