Chennaiyin FC add defensive solidity with signing of centre-back Eduardo Kau

Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of Brazilian defender Eduardo Kau, with the 27-year-old putting pen to paper on a contract until the end of the season to become the Marina Machans’ latest new addition ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Read More

A left-footed centre-back, Kau brings a strong physical presence to Chennaiyin’s backline. Standing at 6’3”, the Brasilia-born defender is commanding in the air and robust in duels, while also being comfortable operating as a left-back when required. His all-round profile aligns with the demands of the modern game, combining defensive solidity with composure in possession.

Kau is known for his ability to carry the ball out from the back, read the game effectively, and play line-breaking passes from defence. Comfortable with the ball at his feet, he also possesses an impressive range of long passes, adding another dimension to Chennaiyin’s build-up play from the back.

Head coach Clifford Miranda welcomed the defender’s arrival, highlighting Kau’s physicality and technical attributes as key additions to the squad.

“We are happy Eduardo has joined us. He is a player who’s very comfortable and calm on the ball under pressure. He, along with Elsinho, will help us shore up our defence and start offensive play from the back. His leadership qualities will help the team in controlling the game," Miranda said.

Hailing from Brasilia, Kau began his professional journey with Brazilian outfit Avaí, before crossing the Atlantic to feature in the Portuguese top division with B-SAD. His career has since seen him gain valuable international experience with spells across Moldova, Indonesia, Malta, and Thailand, competing in varied footballing environments and tactical systems.

Kau’s signing continues Chennaiyin FC’s long-standing association with Brazilian footballers, a tradition that has brought flair, strength, and personality to the club over the years. He joins recent recruits Imran Khan and Alberto Noguera as Chennaiyin continue to shape their squad with a blend of experience and balance.

Eduardo Kau will link up with his new teammates in the coming days and begin training as the Marina Machans step up preparations for the season ahead.

--IANS

hs/