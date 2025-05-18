Celebrities including Olympians, chess grandmaster, actors join 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Celebrities including Olympians, chess grandmaster, actors and fitness icons have joined 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' to mark eight years of GST and celebrated a nationwide commitment to fitness, uniting thousands across CBIC-GST centres in a synchronised push towards health, community, and cleaner air.

Actor and fitness icon Suniel Shetty gave a powerful call for consistent wellness at the nationwide Sundays on Cycle event, hosted by the Fit India Movement in collaboration with CBIC-GST, saying, “Wellness is far cheaper than illness. Fitness should not be a one-day thing, like cycling only today, but must be practised every day for overall wellness. Only then does it make a difference.” Shetty joined participants at the GST Commissionerate in Mumbai, adding star power and substance to an initiative that’s fast becoming a people’s movement.

At Thiruvananthapuram, the event was flagged off by three celebrated Olympians and international athletes — Jisna Mathew (Rio 2016, 4x400m), M.P. Jabir (Tokyo 2020, 400m hurdles), and Anu Raghavan (Asian Games and Championship medalist). Their presence inspired over 200 participants to take on the cycling trail with passion and pride.

Leading the peloton were five of India’s top cyclists — Pooja Danole, Dhanyadha JP, Srimathi J, Rejiya Devi, and Niraimathi J — each a decorated national and international medalist. Their guidance powered the message: fitness isn’t just a sprint, it’s a marathon we ride together.

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, cycling was just one part of the movement. Chess Grandmaster Tania Sachdev, fresh from her gold medal win at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest, joined the ride and energised crowds with a fitness-forward message. “Fitness doesn’t need fancy equipment or a gym — just willpower and discipline,” she said. “Stamina is essential even in chess. Cycling is now a big part of my fitness regime.”

The capital’s event, held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, featured Zumba, rope skipping, and yoga sessions, transforming the Sunday into a celebration of movement and mental wellness. The event was held at various locations across the country including SAI RCs, STCs, NCOEs, Khelo India Centres, and all key CBIC-GST centres.

Shashank Priya, Special Secretary and Member, CBIC GST, added, “This collaboration with Fit India and GST is a strong message that fitness is for everyone — not just for athletes. It's encouraging to see such awareness around lifestyle diseases and the need for better food habits and less sugar.”

“What we eat is also important so that we control too much sugar and aerated drinks. It’s important to ensure so we can fight obesity. We are prone to heart disease so it is important to move towards this goal of a fitter, healthier India,” he added.

The cycling initiative has now rolled through 5,500+ locations and reached over 3 lakh citizens since its launch in December 2024. Social media buzzed with endorsements from icons including Sania Mirza, Milind Soman, Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Imtiaz Ali, Shankar Mahadevan, and Dara Singh, all lending their voices to inspire everyday fitness.

“India is coming together to take a step towards fitness by cycling. I urge everyone to join our officers this Sunday and make it a memorable event,” said Shankar Mahadevan, in his video message. “Fit Hum, Toh Fit India,” added Milind Soman.

With growing momentum, Fit India’s Sundays on Cycle is redefining how we move, one pedal stroke at a time — turning public spaces into wellness hubs, and citizens into champions of health.

--IANS

bc/