Campbell returns, King dropped as WI name squad for NZ ODIs

St. John’s (Antigua), Nov 13 (IANS) The West Indies have announced their ODI squad for the forthcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on November 16, with John Campbell making a return after six years, while Brandon King, who failed to impress in the recently concluded T20I series, has been dropped.

Campbell took the place of Brandon King, who was an opener in the Bangladesh series. King scored 44, 0, and 18 in the series, which West Indies lost 2-1. His T20I performance has also declined, with four scores under ten in his last five matches across the Bangladesh and New Zealand series.

Campbell was called back into the team after his outstanding performances in red-ball cricket, highlighted by a century in the second Test against India in Delhi last month. He also led Jamaica's run-scoring in the Super50 Cup last season, accumulating 278 runs in seven matches with a strike rate of 102.20. Remarkably, none of the top ten run-scorers in that tournament had a higher scoring pace.

Pacer Johann Layne and seam-bowling allrounder Shamar Springer have earned maiden ODi call-ups.

Layne's call-up comes after his Test debut during last month's tour of India. Although he's made an impact in red-ball cricket, he has just 12 List-A matches and 13 wickets in that format. Against New Zealand, Layne will join the seam attack alongside Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd, in addition to Springer, Forde, and Justin Greaves.

Matthew Forde, who shone with the ball in the five-match T20I series against the Kiwis, has made a return.

Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie, along with injured left-arm quick Ramon Simmonds, have been replaced from the squad that played Bangladesh last month. Additionally, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, and Jediah Blades were sidelined due to injuries.

Ackeem Auguste, who earned his ODI cap in Bangladesh, remained in the 15-member squad led by Shai Hope, alongside Keacy Carty and Alick Athanaze.

West Indies squad for ODIs against New Zealand: Shai Hope (capt), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

