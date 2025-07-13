'Brilliant fight': Ishant Sharma congratulates Harmanpreet & Co. on winning T20I series against England

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma has congratulated the Indian women's team for registering a historic 3-2 T20I series win over England. It was the Indian team's first-ever series win over England in the format that too on English soil.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led had sealed the series with a six-wicket win in the fourth T20I at Old Trafford. However, they lost the final match of the series by five wickets at Edgbaston on the final ball. The other game India lost was the third T20I at The Oval, that too on the last ball.

"Congratulations to women's #TeamIndia on winning the T20I series against England. Brilliant fight, incredible spirit, and a well-deserved victory #IndVsEng," Ishant wrote on X.

Former India pacer RP Singh also echoed his former teammate's sentiments and congratulated the women's team for scripting history.

"Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the T20I series against England! A proud moment for Indian cricket. Well played, Women in Blue! #IndVsEng," RP Singh wrote on X.

Chasing 168, a dramatic final over saw Arundhati Reddy dismiss Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones in the first three balls, but Sophie Ecclestone and Paige Scholfield held their nerve to seal the victory off the last delivery. The chase was set up by a 101-run opening stand between Danni Wyatt-Hodge (56 off 37) and Sophia Dunkley (46 off 30).

India had earlier posted 167 for 7, powered by Shafali Verma’s blistering 75 off 41 balls. Charlie Dean led England’s bowling with 3 for 23, including key wickets of Shafali and Harmanpreet Kaur. Ecclestone took two, removing the dangerous Richa Ghosh. Despite a late fightback from India, England’s lower order held firm to end the series on a high.

Both sides will now meet in the three-match ODI series starting in Southampton on July 16.

