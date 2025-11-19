Brazil’s World Cup woes continue as Ancelotti’s side held 1-1 by Tunisia

Paris, Nov 19 (IANS) Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil endured another frustrating night in its faltering build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, settling for a 1-1 draw against Tunisia in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Despite fielding a full-strength attack and the continued rise of teenage sensation Estevao, the Selecao once again lacked the sharpness and control expected from a five-time world champion.

Brazil entered the contest under pressure after finishing only fifth in South American qualifying and suffering a 3-2 defeat to Japan last month. Ancelotti responded by naming a bold attacking lineup featuring Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Matheus Cunha and 18-year-old Estevao. But instead of Brazil dominating early, it was Tunisia that produced the first decisive moment.

Midway through the first half, Ali Abdi split the Brazilian defence with a superb pass, allowing Hazem Mastouri to race through and calmly slot past the onrushing Bento. With thousands of Tunisian supporters roaring inside Stade Pierre-Mauroy, the North Africans looked capable of springing an upset.

Brazil, however, pulled level moments before half-time. VAR awarded a penalty for handball, prompting loud dissatisfaction from Tunisian fans. Estevao, who also scored against Senegal on Saturday, stepped up and dispatched the spot-kick for his fifth international goal—further cementing his status as Brazil’s brightest emerging star.

The second half brought more frustration for the Selecao. With 12 minutes remaining, they earned another penalty, but substitute Lucas Paqueta took over duties from Estevao and blasted his effort over the bar, wasting a golden chance for a morale-boosting win. Brazil later appealed for a third penalty when Estevao went down in the 89th minute, but the referee, even after a VAR check, declined to change his decision.

The draw leaves Brazil searching for answers as it inches closer to next year’s World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. For Ancelotti, the promise shown by young talents like Estevao continues to be overshadowed by the side’s inability to convert dominance into results.

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s international friendlies, Sadio Mane netted a first-half hat-trick as Senegal demolished Kenya 8-0, while African champion Ivory Coast beat Oman 2-0.

Algeria stunned Saudi Arabia 2-0 with Riyad Mahrez on target, and Morocco cruised to a 4-0 win against Uganda. Uzbekistan, gearing up for its debut World Cup appearance, held Iran to a goalless draw despite the dismissal of Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov.

