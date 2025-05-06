Bibiano Fernandes announces 23-member squad for SAFF U19 Championship

Itanagar, May 6 (IANS) Head coach Bibiano Fernandes announced the 23-member India squad for the SAFF U19 Championship, which will be held in Arunachal Pradesh from May 9 to 18.

The Indian team arrived in Itanagar on April 30 with a 25-member probables squad and has been training in the city ahead of the subcontinental tournament, after an initial camp in Bengaluru.

India have been drawn in Group B of the championship, alongside Nepal and Sri Lanka, and begin their campaign on May 9 against the latter, at the Golden Jubilee Stadium.

Fernandes said, “We started more than a month back in Bengaluru with around 50 scouted players, who appeared for the trials. I was not surprised when I saw the talent that these boys have. I was really happy with the quality of scouting conducted to find these players. It has been a long process of building the team from there on."

The 48-year-old, who had won SAFF junior championships on three different occasions, stressed the importance of the acclimatisation that has been afforded to the team.

“It was nice of the Federation to get us here early to acclimatise to the altitude, the ground, the weather, and everything else. We’ve also played some practice matches, both in Bengaluru and in Itanagar, which have really helped us develop as a team,” he said.

"We’re thankful to the Arunachal Pradesh government and everyone who is working behind the scenes to give us the best facilities available. I have no doubt that going forward, we will be in safe hands."

India’s 23-member squad for SAFF U19 Championship 2025

Goalkeepers: Aarush Hari, Aheibam Suraj Singh, Rohit.

Defenders: Ashik Adhikari, Takhellambam Bungson Singh, Jodric Abranches, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Mohammed Kaif, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Sohum Utreja, Roshan Singh Thangjam.

Midfielders: Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Md Arbash, Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh, Singamayum Shami.

Forwards: Ahongshangbam Samson, Bharat Lairenjam, Chaphamayum Rohen Singh, Omang Dodum, Prashan Jajo, Hemneichung Lunkim, Yohaan Benjamin.

--IANS

bc/ab