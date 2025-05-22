BFI names 19-member squad for Thailand Open

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced a 19-member squad for the 4th Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament, scheduled in Bangkok from May 24 to June 1.

The squad, comprising 10 men and 9 women—has been selected from the ongoing elite national camp at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala, which is underway as the season builds toward key tournaments.

The BFI said it followed a selection criterion, providing opportunities to silver medallists from the 2025 Elite Men’s and Women’s National Championships. Held under the aegis of Asian Boxing, the Thailand Open will see top national teams from across the continent compete, including powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Japan, Korea, and host nation Thailand.

Speaking on the occasion, BFI president-chairman, Interim Committee, Ajay Singh said, 'With the team set to leave for the Thailand Open, we’re entering a very exciting phase for Indian boxing. This marks the beginning of a packed international calendar, with the World Cup stage tournament in Kazakhstan, the World Championship in Liverpool, the World Cup Finals in New Delhi, and several key tournaments, including the Asian Championship, lined up towards the end of the year.

"We have prioritised performance and transparency in our selection process—every boxer has earned their place through hard work and consistency. The national camp is already underway, and with the level of talent and structure now in place, I believe we are well-positioned to make a strong global impact in the months ahead.

The Patiala camp initially brought together 60 male and 60 female boxers, shortlisted from standout performers at the 2025 Nationals and gold and silver medallists from the 2024 REC Combined National Talent Hunt in Rohtak and the Chief of Army Staff Cup in Pune.

Following a round of internal assessments, the pool was pruned to 40 in each category. This refined core group will continue training through June, with additional athletes from an upcoming Elite Women’s Competition joining in July.

The Thailand Open marks an important international outing in India’s boxing calendar, providing a platform for elite boxers to test themselves against Asia’s best, with momentum building toward the World Boxing Cup later this year.

Men’s squad: Naothoi Singh Kongkham (47–50kg), Pawan Bartwal (50–55kg), Nikhil (55–60kg), Amit Kumar (60–65kg), Hemant Yadav (65–70kg), Deepak (70–75kg), Dhruv Singh (75–80kg), Jugnoo (80–85kg), Naman Tanwar (85–90kg), and Anshul Gill (90kg+).

Women’s sqaud: Yasika Rai (45–48kg), Tamanna (48–51kg), Abha Singh (51–54kg), Priya (54–57kg), Sanju (57–60kg), Saneh (65–70kg), Anjali (70–75kg), Lalfakmawii Ralte (75–80kg), and Kiran (80kg+). No boxer has been named in the women’s 60–65kg category for this edition.

