BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla denounces AI-manipulated audio on Pakistani TV show, calls it misleading

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) BCCI vice‑president Rajeev Shukla has clarified that an audio clip attributed to him about the upcoming India‑Pakistan T20 World Cup match in a Pakistani TV show was manipulated using artificial intelligence and does not reflect his real comments.

Shukla urged everyone not to believe or share such misleading content and to report it wherever it appears.

"A video of my remarks on the India Pakistan World Cup match has been manipulated using AI to alter the audio. These statements are not mine. I urge everyone not to believe or circulate this misleading content and to report it wherever such videos are seen," he shared in X post.

A Pakistani cricket show, hosted by former cricketer Shoaib Malik, on ARY News broadcast an AI-generated version of an audio clip of Shukla's remark on Pakistan’s dramatic U-turn on its proposed boycott of the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash.

“I would like to show you a clip of BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla," Malik can be heard saying in a video, which has been circulating on social media, before playing the questionable audio.

In the clip, a voice (poorly) resembling Shukla’s can be heard as, “I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representative on the repeated requests by BCCI to convince Pakistan to play against India. It’s a good solution, amicable solution which has been found to give priority to cricket, important to the game. This is what has been done."

However, Shukla’s original remarks had a different tone.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he lauded the International Cricket Council (ICC) for "finding an amicable solution" that made sure the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match will go ahead as per schedule after the latter decided to reverse its earlier decision to boycott the game.

"I am delighted to see the outcome of the deliberations initiated by the ICC representative, supervised by the ICC chairman, and then the representatives who had gone to Lahore to talk to the Pakistan Cricket Board as well as the Bangladesh Cricket Board. It's a good solution, an amicable solution which has been found to give priority to the importance of cricket to the game," he told reporters on Tuesday.

