BCCI exploring T20I series in Sri Lanka, Ireland amid busy calendar: Report

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) World Champions India could play additional T20Is in Sri Lanka and Ireland as the team prepares for a packed international schedule over the next 12 months, said a report. The proposed matches would come alongside a series of already scheduled bilateral tours and tournaments.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering adding three T20Is to India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The matches are likely to take place before the two Tests that are already part of the World Test Championship (WTC) and could be scheduled in July-August.

The additional T20Is have reportedly been proposed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) as part of a fundraising initiative to support flood relief efforts in the island nation. Sri Lanka was severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah last November, which caused widespread damage and displacement across several regions.

India’s T20I side, currently led by Suryakumar Yadav, may therefore begin the Sri Lanka tour with the three short-format matches before moving into the red-ball leg comprising two Tests.

Before heading to Sri Lanka, India are scheduled to tour England for a white-ball series consisting of three ODIs and five T20Is between July 1 and 19. However, the team could make a brief stop in Ireland en route, with discussions underway for a three-match T20I series in Dublin.

Sources quoted in the report indicated that talks between the BCCI and Cricket Ireland are ongoing, with optimism that the series will materialise. If finalised, the matches could be staged in the final week of June.

India have previously played short bilateral series in Dublin in 2018, 2022 and 2023 as part of efforts to support the growth of cricket in Ireland.

The proposed Ireland games would take place shortly after India hosts Afghanistan for a home series featuring one Test and three ODIs, scheduled from June 6 to 20.

