Bayern Munich recall Adam Aznou from loan for FIFA Club World Cup

Munich, May 27 (IANS) Adam Aznou is returning to FC Bayern early from Real Valladolid in Spain. The 18-year-old Moroccan international spent the second half of the past season on loan to the Spanish top-flight club.

Like Maurice Krattenmacher, who has been recalled from Ulm, the winger will now be part of the German champions' squad again from June 1, 2025, allowing him to take part in the Club World Cup in the USA

Aznou has been with the German record champions since summer 2022 after moving to the FC Bayern Campus from the FC Barcelona academy. His journey at Barcelona’s famous ‘La Masia’ began at the age of 13. After his switch to Munich, he staked his claim for the first team via the U17s and U19s and signed a three-year pro contract in May of last year. As well as making 18 appearances for the reserve team, he made his competitive debut for Vincent Kompany’s side in November in the 3-0 win over Union Berlin and has so far made three appearances, including one in the Champions League. Aznou has also represented the Morocco senior team three times to date. He featured in 13 out of 16 league games during his loan spell at Valladolid, being used flexibly at left-back or on the left wing.

Christoph Freund, sporting director said, “Adam Aznou has gained valuable experience at Real Valladolid and developed very well. His regular playing time proves that he’s held his own at this high level. We now want to reintegrate him into our first team at the Club World Cup so that he can take the next steps.”

The FIFA Club World Cup will certainly be bittersweet for the Bavarians with their most loyal servant Thomas Muller set to leave the club after the tournament. With 751 appearances in all competitions for Bayern, he stands alone at the top of the club’s all-time appearance list, surpassing legendary goalkeeper Sepp Maier by an impressive 42 matches.

--IANS

aaa/