Bangladesh ready to make it count at Women’s World Cup 2025, says skipper Sultana Joty

Dubai, Sep 19 (IANS) Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty believes her team is ready to step up at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, eager to build on their breakthrough performance three years ago in New Zealand. Bangladesh made history in the 2022 edition, registering their first-ever World Cup victory when they defeated Pakistan. That match, Joty admitted, remains unforgettable.

“Our first experience of playing an ODI World Cup three years ago in New Zealand was an eye-opening experience for the team,” Joty wrote in her column for the ICC.

“We made history last time, securing our first-ever win at a World Cup by beating Pakistan in a game I will never forget. Fargana Hoque top-scored for us that day and has been selected again for the squad. As the highest run-scorer for Bangladesh, she is vital to our success, as is Sharmin Akhter, who has responded well to moving down the order to number three.”

"The skipper is confident her team is better prepared this time. “We are super excited and hopeful, and we want to make it count for us this time,” she stressed.

Looking ahead to the marquee event, Joty highlighted the squad’s proven strengths, especially in batting and spin. “Sharmin scored the most runs for us as we made it through the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan,” she said. “Also, key to our success were our spin bowlers, and I expect them to thrive in India and Sri Lanka, just as they did in Pakistan. Nahida Akter is our leading wicket-taker in ODIs and T20Is, and is such a key player for us.”

The squad for the 2025 edition features seven players from the 2022 World Cup, providing a blend of experience and fresh energy through multiple debutants. Joty said the team has been putting in the hard yards to ensure they are at their best when the tournament begins.

“We have been practising very hard for the last few months and hope we can be at our best game in this wonderful moment. I am seeking prayers from Bangladeshi people and fans from around the world,” she added.

Bangladesh will open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 2 in Colombo, hoping to recreate the magic of their famous 2022 win — but this time with the experience, belief, and preparation to aim higher.

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.

