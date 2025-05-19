Bangladesh add third T20I in UAE amid uncertainty over Pakistan tour: Report

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Bangladesh's ongoing tour of the UAE has been extended, with an additional T20I added to the schedule, making it a three-match series. The third T20I will now be played on May 21 in Sharjah, which also hosted the first two games.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) requested the extra fixture, and the Emirates Cricket Board readily agreed. The development comes amid growing uncertainty surrounding Bangladesh's planned T20I tour of Pakistan, which was originally scheduled to begin on May 25.

Bangladesh defeated UAE in the opening game of the series on Saturday, and the matches in the UAE were always intended as a warm-up for the more high-profile five-match T20I series against Pakistan. However, recent geopolitical tensions in the region, particularly between India and Pakistan, have cast a shadow over the cricketing calendar.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was also affected by the unrest, had to be suspended temporarily. This led to a cascading impact on Pakistan’s home series against Bangladesh. With a ceasefire now in place, the PSL final has been rescheduled for May 25—the same date originally set for the first Bangladesh-Pakistan T20I.

“Once a ceasefire was announced, a new date for the PSL final was fixed – May 25 – which meant that the Bangladesh tour had to be pushed back,” ESPNcricinfo reported.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has since sent the BCB a revised itinerary, suggesting the first T20I to begin on May 27 and the final match to be played on June 5.

In the meantime, Bangladesh have opted to stay in the UAE rather than return home, allowing for a direct flight to Pakistan if the series gets the green light. The extended stay in the Gulf is seen as a strategic move to avoid logistical complications and ensure match-readiness if the tour proceeds.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCB has already received a go-ahead from the Bangladesh government to tour Pakistan, but the board is currently consulting the players before taking a final call.

“The board is now seeking the players’ opinions on the matter. The plan was for the final decision to be made by May 20,” the report added.

--IANS

hs/bsk/