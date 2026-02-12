Badminton: BWF puts 3x15 scoring format to vote

Beijing, Feb 12 (IANS) The Badminton World Federation (BWF) Council has formally agreed to propose a new 3x15 scoring format, with the decision set for the BWF Annual General Meeting in Horsens, Denmark, on April 25.

The proposed system, which includes setting to 21, has already been trialled at the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 and in selected national and Grade 3 tournaments under the Alternative Laws of Badminton. If passed, it would replace the current scoring format.

According to BWF research, the 3x15 format shortens match duration and accelerates progress to decisive points, reports Xinhua.

Player welfare is also a key consideration. The reduced number of points per game is expected to lower injury risk, extend careers, and allow athletes to sustain higher intensity across rallies. Tournament hosts would benefit from tighter scheduling, while technical officials reported less fatigue during multi-day events.

BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul described the format as a "strong foundation for the sport's future", following what the federation called a multi-year evaluation process combining statistical analysis, live testing, and stakeholder consultation.

"It supports player welfare, keeps matches dynamic and engaging for global audiences, and helps badminton stand out in an increasingly fast-paced entertainment landscape," she said.

Over the years, badminton has experimented a lot with the scoring system, turning to the rally point system from the old point-win on serve, and had at one time even experimented with an 11-point format too.

The original scoring system in badminton dates back to 1873. A match or rubber is decided by the best of three games. Each game is played to 15 points in the case of men's singles and any doubles games. In the case of ladies' singles, a game is played to 11 points.

In 2002, the BWF experimented with a scoring system to improve the commercial and broadcasting appeal of the sport. The new scoring system shortened games to seven points and decided matches by the best of five games. When the score reached 6–6, the player who first reached six could elect to set the score to eight points.

