Assam CM inaugurates Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain's Boxing Academy in Guwahati

Guwahati, June 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain inaugurated the Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy in Barchandra, North Guwahati. This inauguration marks a significant milestone in Borgohain's vision to empower youth and cultivate world-class boxing talent from the grassroots level in the northeast.

The academy, a first of its kind in Guwahati, aims to provide aspiring boxers with top-tier infrastructure and expert guidance to achieve their dreams. The academy is strategically located in Barchandra, North Guwahati, and boasts a 26×26 dimension boxing ring, along with a fully equipped gymnasium with all necessary facilities.

Sarma, lauded Lovlina's initiative, stating, "Lovlina has not only brought immense glory to Assam and India with her Olympic medal but has also become a beacon of inspiration for countless aspiring athletes. The launch of the Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy is a testament to her dedication to nurturing grassroots talent and will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of boxing in our state. This academy is a vital step towards identifying and developing the next generation of champions from Assam."

Assam CM also gave his full commitment to aiding the development of the academy, with the government pledging a Rs 2 crore grant. He also agreed to aid Lovlina in the acquisition of land and costing for the building of hostels for the athletes. He also promised to help the academy in covering expenses related to the coaching staff and expansion of the academy.

Reflecting on how the journey of setting up the academy started, Lovlina said, "After the 2024 Olympics, I got some time and I had a plot which I bought in 2021. So I thought I could build it like an academy with whatever finance I had in a very basic way, providing them a basic infrastructure where students can train at a basic level... We named it as Lovlina Boxing Academy. I installed a quality boxing ring with some bags, and along with that, we are providing a gym for all the students and for the general public".

Describing her and her academy's vision, she further added, "My vision is to empower youth and give a platform at the grassroots level where they can fulfill their dream and get as many resources as possible. My dream is to produce quality boxers who can compete at national as well as international level by 2028. I want to help young talents to grow and become strong in sports. I will try to produce a boxer who can represent India and win a medal in the Olympics".

Ensuring that the training provided at the academy is not heavy on pockets, the Indian boxer has implemented a minimum monthly fee structure of Rs. 500. The academy will welcome fresh students and has categorised athletes into three age groups: 8 to 12 years, 13 to 18 years, and 18 years and above.

