Arteta confirms Havertz’s return from injury, lauds striker’s ‘unbelievable work rate’

London, May 16 (IANS) Kai Havertz returned to training earlier this week in an open session at the Emirates Stadium, and as much as a nice surprise for those in attendance, it was the same for Mikel Arteta who has been without a forward since the German required surgery on a hamstring injury sustained during Arsenal’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai back in January.

Havertz had been initially feared to miss the remainder of the campaign. Although the Gunners head coach is unsure of his ability for the game against Newcastle United on Sunday, Arteta hailed the striker’s ‘unbelievable’ work-rate, which saw him return earlier than expected.

"We're going to decide that tomorrow. He's done certain parts of the sessions in the last two days and looks in great shape, but I think it's more of a shout for all the medical staff, the doctor especially to give the clearance and then how Kai actually feels to contribute if he's required,” said Arteta in the pre-game press conference.

“It’s unbelievable, his work rate and the work that he's done. A lot of credit to the medical staff for the work that they've done throughout the last few months, because between them, they've been pushing each other.

“We know how important Kai is for us, and the fact that he looks in great shape, I think he's improved a lot of the metrics that are very important for a striker to give himself the best chance. You see the transformation in him, which has been really impressive," he said.

Although with just two games remaining in the season, Arsenal are well poised to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, anything but a loss against Newcastle on Sunday would see Eddie Howe’s side leapfrog them in the standings.

Arteta was asked if Eddie Howe’s side can be branded as title contenders next season, given their consistent performance.

To which he replied, “Yeah, they’ve certainly built the squad, they have the quality and a very clear identity. On top of that, it would be very dependent on whether teams are in Europe or not in Europe, playing once a week or three times a week. That's a massive change as well, and we have all experienced that.

