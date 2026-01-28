Anupam Kher calls 'cool dude' Rohit Sharma absolutely 'real'

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher enjoyed an accidental meet-cute with the former Indian cricket captain, and 'Cool Dude' Rohit Sharma.

During the shoot, Anupam entered the wrong vanity, and as fate would have it, he ran into Rohit and his better half, Ritika Sajdeh.

Anupam revealed that he found the cricketer to be a lovely person and extremely 'Real'.

Posting two photos with Rohit and Ritika on his official Instagram handle, Anupam described the meet in his own words, saying, "ACCIDENTAL BUT A GREAT MEETING...Yesterday morning at shooting there were lots of vanity vans parked at the location. By mistake I was ushered into a wrong van. And who do I see? The GREATEST #RohitSharma! My favourite cricketer and his beautiful and hugely supportive wife #Ritika.(sic)"

Anupam shared that he really found Rohit to be without any pretence, carrying an air of ease around him.

"I love Rohit! Of course for his brilliance as an amazing player. But I equally love the person in him. We have a habit of giving titles to our heroes (in films and sports) and rightfully so. They deserve it. But having watched Rohit, on and off field I can easily say that he is so so REAL! No pretence! No hunger for particular titles! I like his calmness. He laughs easily! Doesnt make an effort to make a myth about himself! Doesn’t change his persona in front of paps. Stays HIMSELF!! And that is the Greatest Quality of Cool Dude!," he added.

Expressing his gratitude for a lovely time, Anupam concluded the post with, "Thank you my friend and Hero Rohit for your warmth and appreciation! May God give you both long and healthy life. Lots of love and prayers! Jai Ho!! #Cricket #Admiration."

Work-wise, Anupam is currently busy shooting for his next with acclaimed filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya.

