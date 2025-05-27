Anil Kumble thanks Karnataka govt after being named State Forest and Wildlife Ambassador

Bengaluru, May 27 (IANS) Anil Kumble, former India captain and the country's highest-ever wicket-taker in Test cricket, has thanked the Karnataka government for appointing him as the Karnataka State Forest and Wildlife Ambassador.

Kumble is a known wildlife enthusiast and photographer who takes part in regular environmental protection activities in the state.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Government of Karnataka and the Minister of Forests, Shri @eshwar_khandre, for appointing me as the Ambassador of Karnataka State Forest Department and Wildlife Conservation," wrote Kumble in a post in Kannada on X.

"I will strive to continue my work towards creating awareness about the diversity of flora and fauna of our state, supporting wildlife conservation and the development of the frontline personnel of the Forest Department," wrote Kumble.

Kumble's appointment was announced earlier in the day via a social media post by the state's Forest Minister.

"In the interest of forest and environment conservation and with the aim of creating awareness among the public, we have decided to nominate renowned cricketer and former Indian team captain Shri @anilkumble1074 as the Karnataka State Forest and Wildlife Ambassador," said Eshwar Khandre, the Minister of Forests in the Karnataka government.

"Mr. Kumble has recently served as the Vice Chairman of the Karnataka Wildlife Board. His immense concern for wildlife, devotion to forests, and reputation in the social sphere make him the most suitable person for this responsibility," the Minister said in a post in Kannada on X.

"It is a matter of pride that they have agreed to this service without receiving any remuneration and with a completely social purpose.

"I am confident that this decision will give a new direction and vitality to forest conservation, wildlife protection, and environmental awareness in our state," the Minister said in his post.

--IANS

bsk/