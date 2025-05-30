Angel Di Maria returns to Boyhood club Rosario Central

Rosario, May 30 (IANS) Argentina's FIFA World Cup winner Angel Di Maria has reached an agreement to return to his boyhood team Rosario Central, the club announced. The 37-year-old will rejoin the Argentine Primera Division side on a free transfer after his contract with Portuguese outfit Benfica expires in July.

"Our history together has more pages to write. Welcome home," read a statement issued by the club on social media.

The right winger previously expressed a desire to return to his original club Rosario Central but increasing drug-related violence in the region and a number of threats against him and his family have halted his plans.

Di Maria began his professional career with Rosario Central in 2005 before signing with Benfica two years later. He had subsequent spells at Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus before returning to Benfica in 2023. He went on to play more than 700 games in Europe for Benfica, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris St-Germain and Juventus.

The former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus star retired after Copa America final last year, ending his Argentina career with 145 caps, having won the 2022 World Cup and two Copa America titles.

He is also third in the all-time list of appearances for the national team, only behind Lionel Messi (186) and Javier Mascherano (147).

Di Maria has won 30 trophies in Europe - including league titles in three countries and the 2013-14 Champions League with Real - as well as the World Cup and two Copa America trophies with Argentina.

He will start his new spell with Rosario Central following the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

--IANS

bc/ab