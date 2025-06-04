Akash Parkar packs a punch for Sobo Mumbai Falcons in T20 Mumbai opener

Navi Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Akash Parkar’s Super Over exploits powered SoBo Mumbai Falcons to a short and sweet win in the opening match of the third edition of the T20 Mumbai league at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Stadium here on Wednesday.

Riding on Parkar’s sensational knock of unbeaten 27 runs off six balls – facing all the six balls in the Super Overs – the Falcons set ARCS Andheri a monumental target of 28 runs off six balls. Seasoned pacer Siddharth Raut then restricted Shivam Dube and Musheer Khan by conceding just 13 runs in the over.

Earlier in the morning, a spell of showers delayed the toss by 45 minutes after a sparkling opening ceremony that marked the league’s return after six years. Captain Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Amogh Bhatkal got the Falcons off to a brisk start.

The match was interrupted by rain shortly after the Falcons reached 26 without loss, following a solid start from the opening pair.

Once the rain relented deep into the afternoon, the umpires had just enough time to decide the fate of the match through a Super Over. And it paved the way for a Parkar show that stole the limelight.

Badrey Alam, the former Ranji Trophy pacer and a seasoned campaigner, started the over with a slower ball outside the off-stump. Parkar waited and cleared mid-off for a one-bounced four. The next one was quick and short, and Parkar rocked back and pulled it into the stands over midwicket. The third ball was straight and in the channel, and Parkar drove it over the bowler’s head for a four.

The fourth ball was a well-directed bouncer, and Parker went for the hook, top-edged it, and it sailed over the fine-leg fence. The next one was a perfect yorker, Parkar dug it out of the black hole, and in a bid to ensure Parkar stayed on strike, Raghuvanshi sacrificed his wicket while attempting the second run.

The last ball was a low full-toss and Parkar whacked it over long-off. With three sixes, two fours, and a single, the job was all but done. Raut had to keep Dube quiet for the first couple of balls to ensure full points for the Falcons. He did just that, conceding just two singles in his first three balls.

Parkar was fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match. “After having discussed the strategy with the coach, my main goal was to hit two sixes. I am glad I could execute it,” a delighted Parker said in the post-match presentation.

--IANS

bsk/