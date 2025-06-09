AIPA athletes bag four medals in World Pickleball Championship in South Korea

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) A team selected by the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) excelled in the 2025 World Pickleball Championship in South Korea, bagging four medals -- two gold and two silver -- in the event held at the Seogwipo Tennis Center, Jeju-do.

The prestigious Tier 3 tournament, organised by Pickleball Global, saw over 230 top-tier players from across Asia - including Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, China, the Philippines and Singapore -compete for top honours. The event started on June 5 and the finals were played on Sunday.

In a standout performance, Kuldip Mahajan stole the spotlight by securing two gold medals - in the Men’s Doubles 19+ category with Ryan Iam from Hong Kong and in the Mixed Doubles 19+ category with Vrushali Thakare.

India’s winning streak continued with Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma clinching a silver medal in Men’s Singles 19+ while Vrushali Thakare added another silver to her tally in the Women’s Doubles 19+ category alongside Angie Bong from Indonesia.

Arvind Prabhoo, president of AIPA, expressed his happiness at the team's excellent performance in the prestigious event.

“It is truly heartening to witness our athletes rise to the occasion and deliver such world-class performances on an international stage. These victories are not just medals—they are milestones in India’s growing stature in the global pickleball community. We are proud of our champions who continue to put Indian pickleball on the world map with grit, grace, and excellence,” he said.

This milestone at the WPC Korea 2025 underscores India’s increasing dominance and competitive edge in international pickleball. With consistent wins and a growing talent pool, AIPA remains committed to nurturing champions and building a robust ecosystem that can compete at the highest levels across the globe.

The All-India Pickleball Association is currently engaged in a battle with the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) for government recognition as a National Sports Federation (NSF). The IPA, which according to AIPA was only formed five months ago, has recently received recognition from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which the AIPA is contesting in the Delhi High Court.

