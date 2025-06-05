Adrian Le Roux to join India men's cricket team as strength and conditioning coach

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Adrian Le Roux has announced that he will be joining the India men's cricket team as their new strength and conditioning coach after ending his stint with Punjab Kings, who finished as runners-up of IPL 2025.

This will be Le Roux’s second stint with the Indian team after being their strength and conditioning coach from January 2002 to May 2003. He now steps in to the role in the Indian team, which was left vacant after Soham Desai’s recent departure.

"And with that a 6-year journey with the @punjabkingsipl comes to an end. Went all the way to the final this season. Fell just short, and yes that really hurt. But I’m incredibly proud of the team, the way we prepared, the way we played and how we fought right to the end.

“What a journey it’s been. To the team, owners, management, coaches, players and my colleagues in the sport science and medical team a huge thank you! In the fast-moving world of professional sport it’s easy to get caught up in the results.”

“But every now and then you pause and realise that while it’s about performance and pressure it’s also about people, shared moments and friendships that will last a lifetime. As I step into a new role with @indiancricketteam I’ll carry these memories with me.

"I've had the privilege to work with some incredible people and some of the most talented cricketers in the game. Punjab Kings are in a good place and in good hands. That makes me happy. Until we meet again,” wrote Le Roux on his Instagram account on Thursday.

A qualified sports scientist from Cape Town, Le Roux carries a strong reputation of being the best in the business. He had been the strength and conditioning coach of South Africa men’s team from June 2003 to August 2007. He also served as the lead strength and conditioning coach in structures within Cricket South Africa from May 2018 to June 2024.

Apart from being in the Punjab Kings set-up for six years, Le Roux had been the strength and conditioning coach of Kolkata Knight Riders from January 2008 to December 2019, a phase where the side won IPL trophies in 2012 and 2014 under current India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s leadership.

Le Roux’s first assignment on his second stint with the Indian team will be the upcoming five-match Test tour of England, starting on June 20 in Leeds. The Shubman Gill-led side will play Tests at Edgbaston, Lord's and Old Trafford, before ending the series at The Oval.

India are aiming to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007. The series, which runs till August 4, also marks the start of a new World Test Championship cycle for India under Gill’s leadership.

--IANS

nr/bc