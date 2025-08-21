Adani Sportsline’s Harsha Deshpande wins maiden U-14 Girls Singles title at All India Ranking Series

Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) Adani Sportsline Academy’s rising tennis talent, Harsha Deshpande, claimed her maiden Under-14 Girls Singles crown at the All India Ranking Championship Series (7) Tennis Tournament, held in Jaipur last week.

The 12-year-old, a student of Apollo International School, showcased remarkable consistency across the tournament. After a first-round bye, Harsha eased past Rajasthan’s Tejasvi Yadav (6-2, 6-1) in the pre-quarterfinals and Gujarat’s Zia Thakker (6-2, 6-3) in the quarterfinals. She then battled through a tense semifinal against Rajasthan’s Khushvee Padiyar (6-0, 4-6, 7-5), before sealing the title with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 victory over Gujarat’s Naysa Solanki in the final.

Harsha, a student of Grade VII, has been training at the Adani Sportsline Tennis Academy since 2024, where she has benefitted from structured coaching, competitive exposure and holistic development.

Earlier this month, she secured third place at the SGFI District Tennis Tournament in Ahmedabad, earning selection to the Gujarat State team for the upcoming SGFI State Championship. She also captured the Girls U-14 Doubles gold medal at the All India Ranking Championship Series (7) in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

Harsha’s maiden singles triumph in Jaipur underscores both her promising future in Indian tennis and Adani Sportsline Academy’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of sporting champions.

