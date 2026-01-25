'A sad moment for cricket,' says World Cricketers' Association chief on Bangladesh's withdrawal from T20 WC

London, Jan 25 (IANS) The World Cricketers' Association (WCA) has expressed deep concern following Bangladesh’s withdrawal from the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) request to shift its matches from India to Sri Lanka.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced that Scotland will replace Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after the BCB refused to participate in the tournament per the published match schedule.

In a statement from WCA chief executive Tom Moffat, the global players’ body termed the development 'a sad moment' for international cricket, highlighting the absence of Bangladesh as a significant loss to the tournament, the players, and the fans.

“The withdrawal of Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup, and the resulting absence of a valued cricketing nation from cricket’s pinnacle international T20 event, is a sad moment for our sport,” Moffat said in a release.

The WCA stressed that cricket thrives only when players and teams are treated fairly and supported consistently.

“Cricket is at its strongest when every team and every player is treated with respect, supported appropriately and consistently, and able to participate on fair terms,” the statement noted.

Raising broader concerns, the WCA pointed to what it described as troubling trends in world cricket, including unfulfilled agreements, erosion of rights, and inadequate consultation with players and their representatives.

“These issues, if continued to be left unaddressed, will weaken trust, unity, and ultimately the health and future of the game we love,” the statement warned.

The players’ body urged cricket’s leadership to use the situation as a moment for collective introspection rather than division. It called on governing bodies, leagues and player groups to work together to ensure the sport remains inclusive and united, with long-term sustainability as a shared priority.

Extending its support to those directly affected, the WCA said it stands with the Bangladesh players, who will miss out on competing on the world stage, as well as with their association, the Cricket Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB).

“On behalf of players and their associations around the world, we continue to offer our support to the Bangladesh players,” the statement said, reiterating the WCA’s commitment to engage constructively with the BCB and other stakeholders to strengthen and grow the game globally.

