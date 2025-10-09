2nd Test: Both Rohit and Virat have so much experience, won so many games, says Gill

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Though the Men’s ODI World Cup is still well over two years away, but Shubman Gill, India’s Test skipper and newly appointed 50-over captain, has dropped hints over batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remaining central to the team’s plans.

Both Kohli and Rohit, who retired from T20Is and Tests, will join the India squad before flying to Australia on October 15, for a three-game series starting four days later in Perth. “Yes, of course, the experience that both of us have and all the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India.”

“The players who have the same skill and the same quality with this experience, there are very few players in the world who have all of that. So, in that respect, I am very happy,” said Gill in the pre-match press conference, ahead of the second Test against the West Indies, starting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Gill also said that he hopes to carry forward the “calmness” that Rohit, who captained India to T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy triumphs, brought to the dressing room in the 50-over format.

“There are so many qualities that I have inherited from Rohit bhai - one is the calmness that he possesses, and the kind of friendship that he fosters among the group is something that I aspire to have. These are the qualities that I want to take from him,” he added.

Reflecting on his elevation to ODI captaincy, Shubman Gill said he feels honoured to lead the national side, after being named the Test captain in May. “It was announced in the middle of a Test match (after the game was over in Ahmedabad), but I got to know a little bit before that.”

“It obviously is a big responsibility and an even bigger honour. So, very excited to lead my country in that format. Yes, the last few months have been very exciting for me. But I'm really looking forward to what the future has.”

“I want to stay as present as possible and don't really want to look back on what I've or as a team, we have been able to achieve. Just want to look forward and win everything that we have in the upcoming months,” he said.

--IANS

nr/